President Bola Ahmed Tinubu announces visit to Adamawa State on February 16, 2026, to inaugurate key projects

Tinubu's itinerary includes meetings with government officials and traditional rulers after his Kebbi State visit

Citizens express mixed reactions, citing economic pressures and security concerns overshadowing the President's initiatives

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will visit Adamawa State on Monday, February 16, 2026.

Tinubu is expected to inaugurate completed projects, meet with top government officials, and traditional rulers.

Legit.ng reports that Tinubu’s visit to Adamawa State comes less than 48 hours after he made a similar visit to Kebbi State on Saturday, February 14, 2026.

Tinubu commissioned the Kebbi State Secretariat and inaugurated an ultra-modern motor park in Birnin Kebbi .

The Nigerian President flag off the international fishing festival amid the presence of governors, dignitaries and foreign journalists.

Bayo Onanuga, the Special Adviser to President Tinubu on Information and Strategy, made this known in a statement issued on Sunday, February 15, 2026.

According to the statement, Tinubu will inaugurate the eight-lane Galadima Aminu Road linking Gimba and Yola.

The President will also inaugurate the model school, comprising pre-primary, primary, and junior secondary classes.

Onanuga said other projects include the new multipurpose hall, the remodelled High Court, the newly built officers' complex, and the renovated Government House.

The presidential aide disclosed that Tinubu will return to Abuja after the inauguration and the interaction with the state's indigenes.

Nigerians react as Tinubu set to visit Adamawa

@Everypolitics1

There was a time when a presidential visit felt historic and hopeful. Today, many citizens are simply exhausted by economic pressure. Excitement fades when hardship dominates everyday life.

@gaddafipondis

All visits and nothing to show for it in adequate development since he's been in power.

@DalhatSaidu

People are being killed in places like Kwara and across the country, and the President is busy cutting ribbons for “completed” projects. Security is collapsing, but the priority is ceremonial photo-ops for political validation. That’s not leadership — that’s misplaced priorities

@jimohfirst

He's busy hunting for new members but kwara state is bleeding as we speak. What stop him from visiting kwara state. Same kwara that bandit is parading citizen in a broad daylight. In deed they was a country.

@OscarAnselem

Kwara governor came to visit him in Aso rock.abi, Before the time for other troubled states maybe 2027.

