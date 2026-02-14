President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, President of Nigeria, arrived in Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State capital, for an official state visit

Tinubu, President of Nigeria, commissioned the Kebbi State Secretariat and inaugurated an ultra-modern motor park in Birnin Kebbi

Tinubu, President of Nigeria, was set to flag off the international fishing festival amid the presence of governors, dignitaries and foreign journalists

Birnin, Kebbi state - Bola Ahmed Tinubu arrived on Friday, February 13, in Birnin Kebbi, the capital of Kebbi state, as part of an official visit to the state.

During the visit, the President commissioned the newly completed Kebbi State Secretariat in Birnin Kebbi.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu arrives in Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State capital, on Friday, February 13, as part of an official visit. Photo credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

This was revealed in a statement made available by Bayo Onanuga, on Saturday, February 14, via X.

He also inaugurated an ultra-modern motor park within the state capital, marking another major infrastructure milestone for the state government.

President heads to fishing arena for festival flag-off

Following the commissioning ceremonies, the President was scheduled to proceed to the fishing arena to formally flag off the internationally recognised fishing festival.

The event is expected to draw local and international attention to Kebbi state’s cultural heritage.

Governors and dignitaries attend high-level visit

The presidential visit attracted several high-profile guests, including governors from neighbouring states such as Sokoto, alongside senior government officials and political leaders, who accompanied the President during the engagements.

As of the time of reporting, the fishing arena was filled with spectators, while foreign journalists from China, India and other West African countries were already on ground to cover the festival and associated presidential activities.

Breaking: President Tinubu Storms Kebbi for 3 Things as Details Emerge

Source: Facebook

The visit underscores the federal government’s presence at major cultural and development-focused events across the country, while highlighting Kebbi State’s growing profile on the national and international stage.

Tinubu commissions CNG buses in Abuja

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has commissioned the CNG buses produced by Innoson Motors. The ceremony took place at the State House in Abuja, on Monday, August 12.

The CNG buses, manufactured by the indigenous company Innoson Motors, are expected to enhance public transportation while contributing to environmental conservation by reducing carbon emissions.

The buses numbering 20 were said to be the first batch produced locally by local manufacturer, Innoson Motors, Daily Trust reported. Some of the CNG buses were driven to the forecourt of the Presidential Villa, where the President took a break from the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting to commission them. The provision of the CNG buses were part of the federal government efforts to reduce the pains caused by the removal of the fuel subsidy by Tinubu-led government.

Source: Legit.ng