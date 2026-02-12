Air Force Chief Sunday Aneke has vowed to punish coup plotters against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's administration

The Nigerian military confirmed investigations into 16 officers linked to the alleged coup attempt

Africa grapples with a rise in military coups since 2020, impacting regional stability

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, chief of the air staff, has vowed that those who plotted the unsuccessful coup plot against President Bola Tinubu will face the full wrath of the law.

As reported by The Punch, Aneke condemned the alleged plan to violently subvert Nigeria’s democracy.

Nigeria’s air force chief, Sunday Aneke, provides an update on alleged coup plotters, detailing actions taken under President Bola Tinubu’s administration. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Aneke condemns coup plot

Vanguard also noted Aneke's stance.

Aneke spoke in Abuja on Wednesday, February 11, during a meeting with branch chiefs, Air Force commanding officers and unit commanders, held as part of activities marking his first 100 days in office.

He said:

“In this context, I unequivocally condemn recent revelations that plans were made by certain individuals to subvert democracy and violently take over the government.

“Such actions are shameful, shocking and wholly reprehensible. Any perpetrator will face the full wrath of the law."

Nigerian military confirms coup plot

In January, the Defence Headquarters confirmed the plan to illegally oust the administration of President Tinubu, saying the indicted officers will be arraigned before military judicial panels.

The military said this in a statement signed by Samaila Uba, the spokesperson for the Defence Headquarters.

In October 2025, it emerged that 16 officers were being investigated for allegedly planning a coup, although the army claimed they were being investigated for “indiscipline and breach of service regulations.”

The officers were arrested and detained over an alleged coup plot against the administration of President Tinubu.

Nigerian authorities arrest several military officers for allegedly plotting a coup against President Bola Tinubu. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

The arrests came amid a sweeping shake-up of Nigeria’s security leadership, after President Tinubu replaced the country’s service chiefs in October 2025 in a bid to strengthen the state’s response to worsening insecurity.

14 of the 16 officers are from the Nigerian Army (NA). The remaining two are from the Navy and the Air Force.

Legit.ng further gathered that more officers and civilians were later arrested in connection with the matter.

African countries face rising coups

Since 2020, an increasing number of African countries have experienced military takeovers.

The last successful coup, in Guinea-Bissau, happened on November 28, 2025. Bissau-Guineans had voted in the presidential election some days before and were waiting for the results to be announced when the military seized the national television station, detained incumbent President Umaro Sissoco Embalo, and announced a new military leader.

Ex-APC aspirant predicts coup defeat

Legit.ng earlier reported that Adamu Garba, a former presidential aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), asserted that no coup campaign or plot 'will survive' in Nigeria.

Garba stated that in the event a coup is planned, "international actors will come in, dismantle the plotters and restore democracy."

Source: Legit.ng