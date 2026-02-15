Three US military aircraft have landed in Nigeria, delivering ammunition to support the fight against insecurity

Recent US strikes in Sokoto targeted insurgents in collaboration with the Nigerian government

US military intervention in Nigeria aims to bolster efforts against jihadist groups threatening national security

Maiduguri, Borno State - Amid insecurity in Nigeria, three United States (US) military aircraft landed in the West African nation between Thursday, February 12, and Friday, February 13.

As reported by The Punch on Sunday, February 15, 2026, the aircraft landed at military bases in Borno and other northeastern states.

US intervention begins in Nigeria

According to the newspaper, US military aircraft dropped ammunition in Borno.

Senior officers at the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) disclosed that the development was part of US interventions to support Nigeria in the fight against insecurity.

Similarly, The New York Times on Saturday, February 14, reported that US military aircraft landed in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, on Thursday night, February 12.

By Friday evening, February 13, the paper reported that three planes could be seen at the base, with equipment being offloaded from one.

The Nigerian government has been combating jihadist groups for several years, including Boko Haram and its Islamic State-linked splinter groups. Jihadist groups in Nigeria's northeast, the centre of the insurgency, killed tens of thousands of Nigerians.

In light of the development, Legit.ng highlights the Nigerian states where US military intervention has been felt.

1) Suspected explosives hit Kwara

In December 2025, at least two objects believed to be explosives landed in two locations in Offa town, Kwara State.

The objects were discovered on Thursday night, December 25, 2025, after residents heard a loud thud, prompting fears of a possible explosion.

The objects hit the Eid ground and the Solid Worth Hotel in Ijagbo, Offa. The objects, however, did not detonate.

2) US strikes in Sokoto

On December 25, 2025, the United States conducted strikes against Islamic State militants in the northwest state of Sokoto in coordination with the Nigerian government.

In the aftermath of the strikes, Donald Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform that “ISIS Terrorist Scum in Northwest Nigeria, who have been targeting and viciously killing, primarily, innocent Christians” were hit with “numerous perfect strikes”.

The operation, coordinated with Nigeria, targeted Islamist terrorists.

Very little information was shared by the US about the strikes’ impact, but a 2026 special report by HumAngle described it as "performative".

US aircraft deliver ammunition to support security operations in Borno State.

3) US aircraft deliver ammunition in Borno

Several military aircraft reportedly recently landed in Nigeria as part of ongoing security collaboration.

The planes touched down at military bases in Borno and other north-east states, carrying ammunition supplied by the Trump-led US government to support Nigeria’s counter-insurgency operations.

Media reports quoted a senior official at Nigeria's DHQ as saying:

“Following Nigeria-US bilateral talks on security, the American government will not only deploy soldiers but also provide necessary logistics, including ammunition, to fight the insurgents.”

DHQ speaks on US security partnership

Legit.ng earlier reported that the DHQ said the deployment of 200 US troops was at the request of the federal government to provide advisory support at various locations.

The director of defence information, Major-General Samaila Uba, disclosed that the US soldiers would not serve in a combat capacity.

He added that the Nigerian Armed Forces retained full command authority and would lead all missions.

