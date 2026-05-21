Arsenal FC have emerged champions of the 2025/26 Premier League after Manchester City drew Bournemouth on Tuesday, May 19

Citizens' fans, Tal Rehmann has sent a message to the Gunners after they were confirmed winners

Manchester City will face Aston Villa in their last match of the season at Etihad Stadium, while Crystal Palace will host Arsenal on Sunday, April 24

Manchester City superfan, Tal Rehmann has sent an important message to Arsenal fans after the Gunners secured the 2025/26 Premier League crown.

Mikel Arteta’s side were officially crowned champions on Tuesday evening after City played out a 1-1 draw, against Bournemouth ending Pep Guardiola’s hopes of retaining the trophy.

Arteta finished second in three consecutive seasons (2022/23, 2023/24, and 2024/25) before landing the title for the first time in 22 years, per Mirror.

Arsenal are the champions of the 2025/26 Premier League. Photo by: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC.

Source: Getty Images

Rehmann congratulates Arsenal

Manchester City fan Tal Rehmann has congratulated Arsenal after the Gunners won the 2025/26 Premier League title.

According to Sky Sports, Rehmann insisted he was not planted to troll Arsenal supporters, describing himself as just a travelling fan.

He also claimed that some Arsenal players and supporters took his banter too seriously. He said:

"First and foremost, congratulations to Arsenal; you won the league. Well done and that you know it's killing me to say it, but there is no bitterness in me.

Watch the video:

"My bottle prank, some of you have taken it in a really good way, which is wha was about banter.

"And I think those of you who have taken it in a negative way, need to tr and look inside ourselves and understand the word banter. I'm a football fan, I travel all over, I wasn't planted.

"I wasn't anything, I go home and away, as youv've probably seen, these cameras are everywhere. I think somebody said drinking Arsenal tears. Remember, they weren't my words.

"The lid was still on the bottle, I was just messing about with my son and before you know it, in three and a half minutes, I've gone viral.

"And now, those images are being; I daren't drink out of a plastic bottle in case somebody gets a picture of me."

I motivated Arsenal - Rehmann

Tal Rehmann claimed that his bottle gesture on camera helped motivate Arsenal to clinch the Premier League title.

Manchester City fan Tal Rehmann congratulates Arsenal for winning the Premier League this season. Photo by: Carl Recine.

Source: Getty Images

He added that the viral moment following the Gunners’ defeat to AFC Bournemouth remained in the minds of the players throughout the season. He said:

"I think I motivated them, and I apologise to anybody that didn't want Arsenal to win the league

"In the dressing room, I saw quite a few but there was a time when we beat them here, 2-1 let me get that in.

"You know, the bottles were all over the place again but they're only getting back because I'm actually in their heads, rent-free. That image will be there for God knows how long."

Arsenal eye more silverware

Legit.ng previously reported that the Gunners will officially lift the Premier League trophy after their final league game of the season against Crystal Palace on Sunday.

The North London club could also still crown the campaign with European glory as they prepare to face Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League final in Budapest on May 30.

Source: Legit.ng