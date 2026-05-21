A Nigerian man shared his experience after attempting to participate in an online money giveaway hosted by the music group P-Square

He spoke of a tactic he decided to make use of so he might be selected by the twin artist to win the cash giveaway

The young man discovered the exact amount PSquare gave to the winners after he reached out to one of the selected winners

A Nigerian man has posted the unexpected outcome of his attempt to win an online money giveaway hosted by the famous music group, P-Square.

The man opened up about the lengths he went to just to get selected for the cash gift.

A Nigerian man posts his experience participating in a giveaway by PSquare. Photo credit: 2LaNRaY_SHeeRan/X, P-Square/Facebook

Source: Twitter

Man shares tactics for P-Square giveaway

The X user, @LaNRaY_SHeeRan, explained that he was completely broke during the COVID-19 lockdown when the musical group started distributing money on the microblogging platform.

After repeatedly trying without luck, he decided to change his strategy to match the pattern of those winning the cash.

In his words:

"Covid 19, I was broke. I remember P-Square was doing a giveaway on Twitter. I dropped my acc number several times. I wasn’t picked then I noticed a pattern in people he picked. He was legit picking people with the saddest stories, “ one said his parents were late and he is the one taking care of his kid sisters. “Psquare picked him. I followed the pattern I tweeted my mum was late and my deadbeat dad abandoned me and my sister. I copied and pasted on every comment, I wasn’t picked. Then I asked the guy he picked that lost his parents to share some funds cos I assumed it was large, then he was like “ bro na 5k hin send o “ with a screenshot 😂 bro my headloss that day. I called my dad deadbeat cos of 5k😭. Poverty no good o."

Reactions as man shares P-Square giveaway story

The post quickly caught the attention of many internet users, who found the story's ending hilarious.

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the post below:

@EmmyHood01 said:

"Sometimes the money they give is just for breakfast. No matter how your story dey touching e no go pass 5 or 10k. They only give big amount to one or two people."

@Nda_farooq said:

"You disown your parents because of 5k Keh. Your poor sister was not spared too.😄😄😄😄"

@kingjoeX_ said:

"How much you think say him de share before?😂😂"

See his tweet below:

Shallipopi gives out huge cash gifts

Meanwhile, Legit.ngg reported that Shallipopi sparked excitement online after gifting fans a total of ₦2 million during a playful session on X.

Source: Legit.ng