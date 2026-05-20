The All Progressives Congress (APC) faces mounting resistance to consensus deals as governorship aspirants in 10 states insist on open primaries rather than stepping aside

While some governors have secured smooth endorsements, crowded fields in Kwara, Oyo, Adamawa, and Lagos highlight deep divisions within the party

With primaries set for Thursday, May 21, the outcome will test APC’s ability to balance internal democracy with political stability ahead of the 2027 elections

Ahead of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primaries scheduled for Thursday, May 21, resistance to consensus arrangements has grown stronger in at least 10 states.

Aspirants in Kwara, Gombe, Oyo, Adamawa, Bauchi, Plateau, Lagos, Nasarawa, Rivers, and Yobe have rejected pressure to step down, insisting on testing their popularity at the polls.

APC primaries spark fierce contests as aspirants reject consensus deals across 10 states. Photo credit: CalebMuftwang/AbbaKabirYusuf/Facebook

Source: Twitter

According to PUNCH, party leaders had hoped to streamline the process through endorsements and negotiations to avoid divisive contests ahead of the 2027 general elections. However, the pushback highlights the tension between internal democracy and political stability.

Consensus gains ground in some states

Despite resistance in several chapters, no fewer than 11 governors and sole aspirants have already secured consensus backing.

These include Governors Sheriff Oborevwori (Delta), Abba Yusuf (Kano), Peter Mbah (Enugu), Umar Namadi (Jigawa), Dikko Radda (Katsina), Nasir Idris (Kebbi), Ahmed Aliyu (Sokoto), Dauda Lawal (Zamfara), Mohammed Umar Bago (Niger), Umo Eno (Akwa Ibom), and Ogbonna Nwifuru (Ebonyi).

Party leaders described these arrangements as strategic moves to preserve unity and avoid factional crises.

Kwara succession battle

Consensus efforts have suffered major setbacks in Kwara State, where 15 aspirants are preparing to challenge Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq’s preferred candidate, Ambassador Yahaya Seriki.

The governor endorsed Seriki after what he called “extensive consultations” with party leaders. He described him as “young, pro-people, astute and broad-minded,” but stressed that other aspirants were free to contest.

Despite endorsements from grassroots leaders, transport unions, and sociocultural platforms, several aspirants have refused to step down. Kwara currently has the highest number of APC governorship aspirants nationwide, including former Senate Leader Ibrahim Oloriegbe, Muhammed Belgore (SAN), and Salihu Mustapha.

Other states with crowded fields

Oyo State : 11 aspirants, including former Minister of Power Adebayo Adelabu and Senator Sharafadeen Alli.

: 11 aspirants, including former Minister of Power Adebayo Adelabu and Senator Sharafadeen Alli. Adamawa : 10 contenders, among them Abdulrazak Namdas and Senator Aminu Abbas.

: 10 contenders, among them Abdulrazak Namdas and Senator Aminu Abbas. Bauchi : 8 aspirants, including former Foreign Affairs Minister Yusuf Tuggar.

: 8 aspirants, including former Foreign Affairs Minister Yusuf Tuggar. Plateau : Retired officer Yilcini Bida insists he remains in the race against Governor Caleb Mutfwang.

: Retired officer Yilcini Bida insists he remains in the race against Governor Caleb Mutfwang. Lagos: Deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat has gained endorsements, but businessman Lanre Jim-Kamal remains in the race.

Financial stakes in the primaries

The APC fixed its governorship expression of interest form at N10m and nomination form at N40m. Findings show the party generated about N5.05bn from the sale of forms to 101 aspirants nationwide.

Primaries will be conducted in 28 states on May 21, with direct primaries adopted where consensus fails. Appeals arising from the exercises are expected to be heard on May 24.

Lagos succession gains momentum as Deputy Governor Hamzat secures endorsements from party leaders. Photo credit: AhmedAliyu/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Balancing democracy and stability

Analysts say the contrasting developments depict the APC’s challenge of balancing internal democracy with political stability. This tension sets the stage for fiercely contested primaries in several states, potentially reshaping the APC’s internal dynamics ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Winners and losers of APC senatorial primaries

Legit.ng earlier reported that the All Progressives Congress (APC) Senate primaries held on May 18 brought a mix of jubilation and disappointment across Nigeria, as party heavyweights and grassroots aspirants battled for tickets.

According to Daily Trust, the contests produced unexpected outcomes, with some prominent figures securing victories while others faced defeat.

Source: Legit.ng