The United States has issued a set of recommendations that Nigeria must meet before it can be removed from the “Country of Particular Concern” list

US Congressman Riley Moore reports that the document outlines 18 measures linked to claims of Christian persecution in Nigeria

The recommendations call for stronger cooperation with the United States, action against foreign exploitation, and measures to address Fulani militia activity

On February 24, 2026, US Congressman Riley Moore reported that the US appropriation committee had issued a document outlining 18 recommendations Nigeria must meet before it can be removed from the “Country of Particular Concern” designation.

The recommendations are linked to findings on claims of Christian persecution in Nigeria.

US Mentions 6 Countries in CPC Recommendation Document, Tells Nigeria What to Do to Them

Source: Getty Images

Countries mentioned include Russia, China, Ivory Coast, Ghana, South Africa, and Senegal.

Bilateral agreement between US and Nigeria

The document reportedly calls for Nigeria to strike a bilateral agreement with the United States.

This agreement is said to focus on protecting vulnerable Christian communities from violent persecution, eliminating jihadist terror activity in the region, expanding economic cooperation, and countering adversaries such as the Chinese Communist Party and the Russian Federation.

Security cooperation and military equipment

The recommendations also state that Nigeria should continue and expand security cooperation with the United States.

This includes divesting Russian military equipment in favour of American military equipment through sales and financing.

Countering Chinese mining exploitation

The committee’s document highlights concerns about Chinese illegal mining operations in Nigeria. It is reported that these operations destabilise the region by paying protection money to Fulani militias.

Nigeria is urged to counteract this hostile foreign exploitation.

Fulani herdsmen and export leverage

Another recommendation advises Nigeria to review and use points of leverage to compel Fulani herdsmen to disarm.

The document suggests blocking the export of beef and other cattle-related products to countries such as Ivory Coast, Ghana, South Africa, and Senegal as a means of pressure.

Source: Legit.ng