Arsenal were confirmed as Premier League champions after Manchester City failed to beat AFC Bournemouth

Manchester City needed a win to take the title race to the final day, but could only secure a draw against the Cherries

Every moment counts, but some moments during crucial matches were the defining moments that helped Arsenal win

Arsenal are the 2025/26 Premier League champions after Manchester City failed to beat AFC Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.

The Citizens needed a win to drag the Premier League title race to the final day, but the Cherries nearly won the game before Erling Haaland’s 95th-minute equaliser.

Arsenal players celebrate after winning the Premier League title. Photo by Stuart MacFarlane.

Source: UGC

Arsenal won their first Premier League title in 22 years, and Pep Guardiola, who has won the title six times in 10 years, will leave England without another one.

Every match, wins, points, goals, blocks, interceptions, tackles, clearance counts, but Arsenal have highlighted 10 defining moments in their title win.

10 defining moments in Arsenal's win

1-1 draw vs Manchester City

Manchester City were Arsenal’s boogeyman for many years, stopping the Gunners from achieving their objectives, including overtaking Arsenal to win the title late in the season.

Arsenal looked set for a defeat at the Emirates in September when Erling Haaland scored in the 84th minute, but substitute Gabriel Martinelli equalised to win a valuable point for Mikel Arteta’s side.

2-1 win over Newcastle United

Arsenal became the kings of late comebacks this season and produced quite a few never-say-die moments, which proved crucial in their title ambitions.

The Gunners scored two late goals against Newcastle United at St. James Park from Mikel Merino to win 2-1 and secure three valuable points away from home.

1-0 win over Crystal Palace

Arsenal welcomed Crystal Palace to the Emirates Stadium in October, and it was £67.5 million summer signing Eberechi Eze, who stunned his former club to help the Gunners win. The two sides will meet again on the final day, but it will be a formality for the champions.

2-1 win over Wolves

Tolu Arokodare nearly grabbed a point for Wolverhampton Wanderers after his teammate Sam Johnstone had scored an own goal, but the Gunners proved their title credentials with a late win, another own goal from the relegated side.

2-1 win over Brighton

Premier League Golden Glove winner David Raya made one of the best saves of the season when he stopped Yankuba Minteh’s late curler to help Arsenal overcome Brighton and Hove Albion 2-1 in December.

1-1 draw vs Brentford

Draws are costly, but if you can't win, don't lose. This helped Arsenal when they faced Brentford in February. At 1-1, Igor Thiago was through on goal, and Cristhian Mosquera provided a last-ditch tackle to deny the Brazilian a certain goal.

2-1 win over Chelsea

Arsenal laboured for a 1-1 draw against 10-man Chelsea in the first leg, and the Gunners looked set for another draw against their rivals, but David Raya denied Alejandro Garnacho in the final moments to help Arsenal beat Chelsea 2-1.

2-0 win over Everton

Arsenal defeated Everton 2-0 in a rampant 15 minutes at the Hill Dickinson Stadium in March, thanks to goals from Viktor Gyokeres and youngster Max Dowman, who became the youngest Premier League goalscorer.

Max Dowman became Premier League's youngest goalscorer with his goal against Everton. Photo by Visionhaus.

Source: Getty Images

1-0 win over Newcastle United

Eberechi Eze’s ninth-minute strike against Newcastle United at the Emirates Stadium was enough to secure vital three points for the Gunners when the title race with Manchester City was hot.

Controversial 1-0 win over West Ham

West Ham’s 95th-minute equaliser, thought to have cancelled out Leandro Trosaard's goal, was disallowed by VAR. As noted by the Premier League, referee’s chief, Howard Webb, claimed it was the right decision.

Arsenal announce Premier League title parade

Legit.ng previously reported that Arsenal announced a title parade after they were confirmed as the Premier League champions on Wednesday.

The Gunners fixed the parade on May 31, 2026, a day after the UEFA Champions League final against PSG, where they hope to win another trophy.

Source: Legit.ng