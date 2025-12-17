Many people have been killed, and several are missing after an assault by gunmen in Plateau State in central Nigeria, residents and community leaders said

It is the latest in a spate of attacks by armed gangs in central and northern parts of Africa’s most populous nation

Plateau Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, had recently discussed renewed strategies for tackling insecurity with the service chiefs and pledged to strengthen security efforts in the state

Jos, Plateau State - Amid Nigeria’s 'growing' insecurity, 12 people were reportedly killed on Tuesday night, December 16, when suspected militia attacked Barkin Ladi local government area (LGA) of Plateau State.

As reported on Wednesday, December 17, by The Punch, the incident happened at a mining site in Ratoso Fan community of the council area.

Plateau: Grief amid deadly gun attack

Channels TV also noted the condemnable attack.

Residents said the attackers stormed the site while the victims were engaged in mining activities and opened fire on them.

Dagallang Davott, the Chairman of Berom Educational and Cultural Organisation (BECO) and Secretary of Mining Committee in Barkin Ladi, who confirmed the incident, disclosed that many other persons are missing following the attack by gunmen.

Dallang said:

“There was an attack at Fan yesterday. It happened in the night, but I cannot give you the exact time.

“The gunmen stormed the mining site and opened fire on the miners. So, many of them fled for their lives during the incident. But 12 persons so far have been confirmed killed.

“The number of those missing is yet to be ascertained because the incident happened in the night."

A resident of the community, Moses Daniel, also confirmed the attack, expressing his distress.

Daniel said:

“Yes, it happened. 12 people were killed last night at a mining site in Ratoso Fan community, my hometown."

Daniel asserted that the attack has raised concerns about security in the area, adding that the 3rd Division of the Nigerian Army has been informed about the incident. Many families are presently mourning their loved ones.

When contacted, Aliyu Danja, the spokesman for the division, promised to "check and revert.”

Legit.ng reports that such attacks are not common in Plateau. But the state shares a border with the northwestern Kaduna state, where suspected bandits – a loose term for gangs of outlaws carrying out robberies and kidnappings – killed people and kidnapped 11 in November.

