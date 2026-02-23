Assistant Secretary for Terrorist Financing at the US Department of the Treasury, Jonathan Burke, arrived in Nigeria to strengthen cooperation on countering terrorism financing and financial sector risks

The US Embassy in Nigeria stated that Burke’s visit formed part of the Trump administration’s efforts to reduce violence against Christians and other vulnerable groups

The visit followed earlier engagements by senior US officials, including Under Secretary of State Allison H0oker, aimed at deepening Nigeria–US security cooperation

A senior United States official, Jonathan Burke, is arriving in Nigeria this week to bolster cooperation on countering terrorism financing and enhancing financial safeguards.

Burke, who serves as the Assistant Secretary for Terrorist Financing at the US Department of the Treasury, will be in Nigeria from Monday, February 23, to Tuesday, February 24, for bilateral discussions.

Jonathan Burke, a top United States official, is in Nigeria this week to boost collaboration on terrorism financing and financial security measures. Photo credit: Kola Sulaiman/Aaron Schwartz

Source: Getty Images

The visit was confirmed by a statement from the US Embassy in Nigeria issued on Sunday, February 22.

Visit part of wider effort to reduce violence

According to the embassy, the tour forms part of the “Trump administration’s efforts to reduce violence against Christians and other vulnerable groups” in Nigeria.

Burke is expected to meet with Nigerian government officials and business leaders to focus on financial sector risks and ways to reinforce protections against illicit financing.

During his stay, Burke will hold discussions aimed at strengthening safeguards in the financial system and tackling networks that support violent extremism, Premium Times reported.

His engagements follow earlier visits by senior US officials aimed at deepening Nigeria-US cooperation on security issues earlier this year.

Part of ongoing US-Nigeria security dialogues

This visit marks the second major trip by a top US official to Nigeria within recent weeks, following a delegation led by Under Secretary of State Allison H0oker, which held a joint working group session with Nigerian authorities.

These high-level engagements come amid broader efforts to address terrorism and violence in Nigeria, including recent US military support and intelligence sharing, Daily trust reported.

Burke’s visit underscores the growing security partnership between the two nations and the shared goal of combating terrorism and financial threats that fuel unrest.

100 US soldiers Arrive Nigeria

Legit.ng also reported that the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has announced the arrival of about 100 military personnel from the United States to Nigeria to support the Armed Forces of Nigeria. It was gathered that they landed at the Bauchi Airfield.

The director of defence information, Major General Samaila Uba, in a statement on Monday, February 16, 2026, said the US soldiers will offer training and intelligence-sharing operations with the Nigerian military.

The DHQ maintained that the development followed the engagement between Nigerian and US defence officials and that it was based on the federal government's request.

US to Deport 113 Nigerians

Legit.ng earlier reported that reports show that 19 additional Nigerians have been named on the United States government’s “worst of the worst” criminal list.

The update, published on Sunday by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, brings the total number of Nigerians scheduled for deportation to 113.

Source: Legit.ng