The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, confirmed the identity of those responsible for recent killings in Nigeria

Akume stated that several attackers currently operating in forests and rural areas, including parts of Niger state, are not Nigerians

The SGF revealed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s visit to Turkey aimed to procure military hardware, including drones

FCT, Abuja - The federal government on Sunday, February 22, confirmed the identity of those responsible for mass killings and abductions in the country.

Specifically, the government noted that many of the individuals responsible for recent killings across Nigeria are foreign nationals who entered the country through its porous borders.

George Akume, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, made the disclosure while addressing participants at the First Plenary of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria, held at St. Gabriel’s Chaplaincy, Catholic Secretariat, Abuja.

“Insecurity is a problem not only in this country but throughout the world. Even advanced countries are going through this,” Akume stated, acknowledging that insecurity remains a major challenge.

Akume: Many attackers are non-Nigerians

The SGF cited security reports showing that several suspects apprehended in connection with recent attacks are not Nigerians.

“Many of these people who have been arrested don’t speak English. They speak very poor Hausa, but they speak French. Do we speak French in Nigeria? No,” Akume said.

While noting that extremist groups such as Boko Haram originated domestically, he stressed that a significant number of attackers currently operating in forests and rural areas, particularly in parts of Niger State, are from outside the country, Vanguard reported.

“Those who are doing the killings, most of them are from outside the country. I say what I know to be true based on security reports,” he added.

FG works with international partners

Akume referenced Nigeria’s recent designation as a Country of Particular Concern by the United States due to security and religious freedom concerns, noting that this has fostered enhanced international cooperation.

“It is not that we are just sitting by; America is cooperating with Nigeria. We are working together,” he said.

Ge cited recent drone strikes in Sokoto state as part of ongoing security operations, Punch reported.

He further revealed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s recent visit to Turkey was partly aimed at procuring additional military hardware, including drones, to bolster Nigeria’s security architecture.

“The main reason the President was in Turkey was to purchase more armaments. This includes drones. So we are not just sitting idle,” Akume stated.

Reintegration of former terrorists clarified

Addressing controversial attempts to reintegrate former Boko Haram members, the SGF clarified that efforts began under the previous administration but were eventually halted due to resistance.

“There were attempts to put them in the military, but that was resisted. That was not done,” he explained.

He urged stakeholders, including religious leaders, to address insecurity with a holistic and objective approach.

“You will have your own session and dissect whatever we say, but let me say what I have as a security report,” Akume concluded.

Soldiers kill 29 Boko Haram terrorists

