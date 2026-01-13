United States forces has delivered critical military supplies to Nigeria in Abuja to bolster ongoing operations

The delivery underscores the emphasis on US-Nigeria security partnership

The United States Africa Command (AFRICOM) shared more details about the military supplies to Nigeria

FCT, Abuja - The United States Force has delivered critical military supplies to its Nigerian partners in Abuja.

The US militray said the delivery is to support Nigeria’s ongoing operations and emphasizes their shared security partnership.

The United States Africa Command (AFRICOM) made this known in a post on its X handle @USAfricaCommand, on Tuesday, January 13, 2025.

U.S. forces delivered critical military supplies to our Nigerian partners in Abuja. This delivery supports Nigeria’s ongoing operations and emphasizes our shared security partnership.@USinNigeria"

Nigerians react as US delivers military supplies to Nigeria

@thekanoblog

We welcome any form of support to address the security and terrorism challenges in our country, Nigeria, regardless of where it comes from.

@akviktor

Wow. This is good news and very commendable.

@AlexEZIREALI43

They may be sending to wrong hands, majority of govt officials already stated boldly that they R releasing repentant terrorists, they could also send these items to them. Please have an eyes on this @realDonaldTrump, @RepRileyMoore.

@bissiriyu

This will in a greater way enhance the operation of the military in flushing out bandits and terrorists. Kudos to America.

@belloinuwa

We are grateful. Much appreciated. Nigeria can be a useful partner in a mutually beneficial relationship with the USA.

@tchaloyi

Nice to see. No peace for the wicked. Let the suyanisation of the evil ones begin. God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria

