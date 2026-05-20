Breaking: Gbajabiamila Breaks Silence Over APC Primaries in Surulere

Femi Gbajabiamila praises the peaceful conduct of APC primary elections in Surulere Constituency I

High voter turnout noted, showcasing impressive engagement for internal party primaries

Ekundayo Decker emphasises strong internal democracy and urges acceptance of election outcomes

Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, has commended the conduct of the All Progressives Congress (APC) House of Assembly primary election in Surulere Constituency I, describing the process as peaceful, transparent and orderly.

Gbajabiamila spoke with journalists shortly after casting his vote at Ward G2, Adeniran Ogunsanya Ward 5, located within the Alaka Housing Estate area of Surulere, Lagos.

Gbajabiamila Breaks Silence Over APC Primaries in Surulere

Source: Twitter

Gbajabiamila: ‘I am always happy to see peaceful elections’

The former Speaker of the House of Representatives said he was satisfied with the conduct of party members and the atmosphere surrounding the exercise.

“You know, this is my ward, Ward G2, and I have been voting here in Ward G2 for as long as I have been in politics.

“And anytime I come to vote, whatever office or election it is, my reaction is always the same. When I see peaceful, fair, credible, orderly elections, I am always very happy. And that is exactly what I have seen today,” he added.

APC turnout described as impressive

Gbajabiamila also praised the turnout of party faithful, noting that participation was high despite the exercise being an internal party primary., Vanguard reported.

“The turnout, considering that we are talking about primaries here, has been very impressive. People have been peaceful and orderly. The election has been free and transparent, and I am happy to see that. So, I congratulate the people of Ward G2," he said.

He further disclosed that feedback from other wards suggested that the process had remained peaceful across the constituency.

“From what I am hearing, the feedback I am getting, it is the same across the board,” he stated.

Party leaders commend internal democracy

Also speaking at the venue, Chairman of the Leaders Forum in Ward G2, Ekundayo Decker, described the exercise as evidence of strong internal democracy within the APC.

“Well, this is a pure democratic process. We have seen that the numbers are more and the voting went fine.There was no fight, there was nothing, no problem, nothing," he said.

Decker also appealed to aspirants and their supporters to accept the outcome of the election in good faith.

“It is a game of sports. Any side that wins, good. The other side should please embrace the winner,” he added.

Surulere Primary draws major attention

The Surulere Constituency I primary attracted significant political attention following the contest between incumbent lawmaker Desmond Elliot and Gbajabiamila-backed aspirant, Barakat Odunuga-Bakare.

Odunuga-Bakare was seeking the APC ticket against Elliot, who was aiming for a fourth term in the Lagos State House of Assembly.

Desmond Elliot breaks down in tears

Legit.ng previously reported that Lagos state speaker, Honourable Mojisola Meranda, presided over the house as lawmakers gathered to bid her farewell. Desmond Elliot got emotional and was unable to hold back his tears as he was given the floor to speak.

The video of the actor’s emotional display went viral on social media, and many netizens had something to say about it.

Source: Legit.ng