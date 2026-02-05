Primate Ayodele prays against the fulfillment of his negative prophecies

Lagos State - The leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, said he always prays for some of his prophecies not to come to pass.

Primate Ayodele said the saddest days of his life are when his prophecies come true.

The popular man of God said, especially those that people would ordinarily describe as “negative.”

The prophet stressed that his joy is not in seeing his prophecies fulfilled.

As reported by Nigerian Tribune, Ayodele made this known in a statement issued on Wednesday, February 4, 2026.

The prophet said he does not care about the names people call him.

“I don’t have any prophecy that I love so much. I always pray that some of my prophecies don’t come to pass. My saddest day is when my prophecy comes to pass.”

Primate Ayodele stated that he loves his critics because they give him strength.

The man of God has been described by many of his critics as a prophet of doom due to his prophecies, particularly when they come to pass.

“I love them because they give me strength and allow me to focus on God’s words. My critics are my best friends. I appreciate their opinions about me. There are some I can correct, but there are others who have already made up their minds about me.”

Ayodele predicts Atiku will step down for Jonathan

Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele predicts Atiku Abubakar will step down for Goodluck Jonathan in the 2027 elections.

International figures may influence Jonathan's coalition entry against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, according to Primate Ayodele.

Primate Ayodele warns of potential opposition from Donald Trump and the US government towards Tinubu.

