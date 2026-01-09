Ahead of the 2027 election, Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele has predicted that eight APC governors will oppose President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Primate Ayodele prophesied that a prominent political figure will defect to the ADC coalition, 'creating a shocking political shift'

Lagos-based Ayodele is widely known for issuing prophecies on a variety of subjects, including Nigerian and global politics, the economy, security, and sports

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Oke Afa, Lagos State - Ahead of the 2027 elections, Primate Elijah Ayodele has said that about eight All Progressives Congress (APC) governors will work against President Bola Tinubu and the ruling party.

In a statement to Legit.ng on Friday, January 9, signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, the leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church said the governors may either remain in the APC or defect to an opposition party, but would still work against the president and the ruling party ahead of the election.

'8 APC governors to oppose Tinubu' - Ayodele

Primate Ayodele said:

“I see about eight governors working against APC ahead of 2027. It’s either they stay in the party to work against the party or move to an opposition party.

“President Tinubu will not find it easy in the election. There are so many things around him that look real, but they are not. They will soon start getting uncovered, so he has to prepare.”

'ADC to welcome big fish' - Ayodele

Furthermore, Primate Ayodele disclosed that a prominent figure in Nigerian politics will soon defect to the coalition party, the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

His words:

"I am seeing a big name decamping to the ADC very soon. It will be a shocker to people and the political scene of the country. It will happen very, very soon.”

Meanwhile, the ADC has maintained that the 2027 elections would be between the citizens and the APC.

The party urged the opposition governors to rise boldly, deliver fresh ideas and lead citizens out of ‘national despair’, stressing that this was what Nigerians expected from them.

Primate Ayodele tackles Adelabu

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Primate Ayodele denied allegations levelled against him by Bayo Adelabu, minister of power, regarding an alleged blackmail attempt.

A media outlet had reported that Adelabu, a chieftain of the ruling APC and supporter of President Tinubu, accused Primate Ayodele of attempting to extort N150 million from him for “spiritual intercession” to make him governor of Oyo State. However, in a statement sent to Legit.ng, and signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, Primate Ayodele denied ever attempting to extort the minister, explaining that he had only asked Adelabu to purchase the trumpets.

