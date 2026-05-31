Nons Miraj has addressed questions about her friendship with Ashmusy after fans noticed a change between the influencers

Ashmusy also spoke on the situation and compared friendship breakups to marriages and family relationships ending

Their comments have left many Nigerians talking about friendship, growth, and knowing when a chapter has ended

Content creator Nons Miraj has addressed rumours surrounding her friendship with colleague Asmusy.

The duo built a strong fan base together while pursuing similar goals in the digital content space.

For a long time, many followers admired their bond and often looked forward to seeing them create content side by side.

Nons Miraj addresses rumours surrounding her friendship with colleague Asmusy. Photos: Nons Miraj/Ashmusy.

Source: Instagram

That recent silence between them, however, did not go unnoticed.

During an appearance on the BaeU Podcast, also known as Curiosity Made Me Ask, Nons Miraj was asked directly about her relationship with Ashmusy.

“Ashmusy has played the role she is supposed to play in my life and I’ve played my role in her life and that’s all I can answer,” she said.

When the conversation shifted to whether Ashmusy may have felt jealous of her, Nons Miraj declined to speak further.

“You should ask her when you see her,” she replied.

She, however, made it clear that there was no hostility, adding that they were both cool with each other.

Recall that Ashmusy had also addressed the friendship during an appearance on the Echo Room Podcast. While she did not go into details, her response gave fans something to think about.

“If a beautiful marriage that lasted 20 years or even a mother and daughter can split, then why can’t friendship split?” she said.

She then quickly added on, “I am skipping the question anyway.”

Watch the video here:

Reactions trail Nons Miraj's interview

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@9ja_DrCaleb noted:

"Ashmusy oooo Non Miraj oooo Neither of them are media personalities We see them on our screens saying or doing something Let's seperate facts from anyhowness Noise and shenanigans are normalised in Nigeria All manner of content......"

@Sequencedgreat wrote:

"It is insensitive for Nonso to be on a friendly podcast with a bouncer. If you feel to powerful, get us help with the OYO children in captivity. Let’s learn to live in humility at all times."

@Sophia729231502 stated:

"The 'season' theory of friendship is loud today. Nons Miraj speaking on her friendship with Ashmusy suggests that the chapter has officially closed. Influencer friendships in this country always go through the most, NonsMiraj #Ashmusy #InfluencerGist""

Nons Miraj says there was no hostility with Ashmusy. Photo: Non Miraj.

Source: Instagram

Fish Pie star reacts to Nons Miraj's video

Legit.ng had previously reported that viral social media sensation, Fish Pie star, was in the news over his situation with Nons Miraj.

The influencer took to social media to challenge Fish Pie star to name the people he claimed had used him after netizens started pointing fingers at her.

Shortly after Nons Miraj’s video went up, several social media users reacted to it, including its target, Fish Pie Boy.

Source: Legit.ng