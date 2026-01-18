Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele has accused some Nigerian politicians of shielding notorious terror kingpin Bello Turji from military capture

Primate Ayodele acknowledged purported security improvements under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, but warns of certain terrorist networks

The outspoken Lagos-based cleric fumed at some Nigerian governors who are reportedly negotiating with terrorists

Sokoto, Sokoto State - Primate Elijah Ayodele, leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, has claimed that some politicians are shielding terrorists in Nigeria, preventing their arrest.

In a statement on Sunday, January 18, signed by his media aide Osho Oluwatosin and shared with Legit.ng, Primate Ayodele alleged that Bello Turji, a notorious terror kingpin operating primarily in the northwest, is being protected by politicians, which has hindered the Nigerian military from apprehending him.

'Politicians shield Turji, others,' Ayodele claims

He acknowledged that the current administration of President Bola Tinubu has made progress in security but stressed that more needs to be done, as bandits are reportedly planning to form new terrorist networks.

Primate Ayodele also highlighted certain states where remnants of terrorism persist, emphasising the need for decisive action to prevent further deadly attacks.

His words:

“Security in Nigeria is spiritual. Borno, Niger, Benue, and Lokoja still have remnants of these terrorists. The likes of Bello Turji can be arrested, but there are people covering them.

“Tinubu has done so well in terms of security, but those bandits are still planning; they are coming up with another terrorism network. This should be worked on very well.”

Ayodele urges arrest of unscrupulous governors

Furthermore, Primate Ayodele urged the military to arrest any governor who attempts to negotiate with terrorists, warning that such actions only enable terrorism in the country.

“There is no need for any governor to negotiate with terrorists. Anyone who does it is a terrorist and must be arrested. If our soldiers can bombard the right places, we will end terrorism soon."

Last week, some displaced residents of Isa local government of Sokoto State lamented increased banditry in the area, saying their family members are undertaking huge risks to move to Niger Republic.

They told The Punch that their relatives fled to the former French-speaking nation after renewed threats and attacks by Turji’s loyal bandits.

A video clip that circulated on social media during the week showed residents fleeing the affected communities.

The clip has since been confirmed by local authorities.

Legit.ng reports that Nigeria’s core northern region has experienced numerous mass abductions and other violent crimes since late 2020, as the government continues to struggle with maintaining law and order.

In 2025, bandits made international headlines with a series of high-profile attacks on schools and colleges, during which hundreds of students were kidnapped. The students were eventually released.

Soldiers kill Turji's lieutenant

Legit.ng earlier reported that troops of the 8 Division neutralised Turji's lieutenant, Kachalla Kallamu, during a coordinated operation in Sabon Birni.

Soldiers recovered multiple rifles and ammunition after a prolonged gunfight that forced the terrorists to retreat across a stream.

