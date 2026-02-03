Evangelist Kesiena Esiri has reacted to the reason Pastor Kingsley Okonkwo gave for getting a tattoo on his arm

The cleric had shared a video of his body art and explained his decision while also slamming his critics

Fans were divided over what Esiri said in his video, as they shared their perspectives on the issue

Evangelist Kesiena Esiri, founder of the Remnant Christian Network, has joined the conversation surrounding the tattoo Pastor Kingsley Okonkwo of David Christian Centre (DCC) recently got on his arm.

The cleric had sparked reactions after inking an inscription on his arm, a decision many frowned at.

Reacting to the backlash, Okonkwo slammed his critics, stating that they were not the ones who called him. He also said he was sent to break the hold of religion on the youth.

Speaking during one of his church services, Evangelist Esiri supported Okonkwo and stated that getting a tattoo is not a sin.

According to him, Leviticus 19:28, which warns against marking the body, was an instruction given to the Israelites to set them apart from pagans.

Kesiena Esiri shares more on Okonkwo’s tattoo

Sharing further, Evangelist Esiri noted that as a cleric, moderation should be applied in certain actions because of weaker Christians.

He cited the example of Christians eating Sallah meat, explaining that while it is not a sin, some believers do not accept it. He frowned at those who collect the meat only to throw it away.

Esiri added that while the Bible is clear on essential matters, believers should always consider those who are weak and may not understand the motive behind certain actions.

Here is the YouTube video of Esiri below:

What fans said about Kesiena Esiri's utterance

Legit.ng compiled reactions of fans as seen below:

@prince_ironsi commented:

"Christianity is seriously under attack, there are constant strategy to weaken the spirituality of Christians. As a Christian the Holy Spirit dwells in you, teaches you all things. Substance smokin wasn’t condemned in the Bible but we all avoid it because our body is the temple of God."

@WalterIchuks reacted:

"Leviticus 19:28 states: "You shall not make any cuts on your body [in mourning] for the dead, nor make any tattoo marks on yourselves; I am the Lord."

@PstKenn shared:

"Remember! he said that shaving beards is a sin too by that scripture.. so if being a pastor makes him having a tatttoo wrong. Then also, shaving beards as a pastor also makes it wrong for you."

@ochiidoma1 wrote:

"To me that man is a motivational speaker, a marriage counselor I don't see him as a pastor."

Evangelist Kesiena Esiri speaks about Christians

Legit.ng had reported that Evangelist Kesiena Esiri took a swipe at Nigerian Christians following Peller, Saida Boj, and Big Brother Naija.

The cleric, while addressing his congregation, queried why Christians followed BBNaija and the social media personalities.

Rev Esiri's video came amid the reactions that trailed his comment about Ebuka Songs and Peller.

