Gospel legend Ron Kenoly has passed away at the age of 81

His death sparked an outpouring of tributes from fellow artists and his fans worldwide

Nigerian minister Nathaniel Bassey spoke on how the deceased inspired generations

Legendary gospel singer Ron Kenoly has passed away at the age of 81. His death was confirmed by several artists on social media, sending shockwaves through the gospel music community.

Top Nigerian minister Nathaniel Bassey took to Instagram to pay tribute.

In his words: “Dr Ron Kenoly crosses to yonder side. Thank you for inspiring generations of psalmists like me. I grew up on these songs. And today, others are growing up on ours. Thank you sir.”

Kenoly, renowned for his powerful voice and inspirational music, was behind hit songs such as Majesty, Righteousness Peace, Joy in the Holy Ghost, and Be Glorified, among others.

His music has touched millions around the world and continues to influence a new generation of gospel artists.

Fans and fellow musicians alike have taken to social media to mourn the loss of a true gospel legend, celebrating the enduring legacy of his music and ministry.

Fans mourn Gospel legend Ron

jolly_life_books said:

"1.Righteousness peace , Joy in the holy Ghost. 2.Ancient of days 3.annointing fall on me 4.Sing Out, the Lord is here 5. As for me and my house are some of his songs that still fill out hearts today . Such a blessing to the body of Christ."

xclusive_cakes_sugarart said:

"I still remember buying his tapes on campus as an undergraduate in the 1990s and playing them on my Walkman. Life is so ephemeral. He made global impact . 🙏 RIP."

drnorellahcancook said:

"Rest well, General 🕊️. God has a way of making me receive from these Generals before they transit 😊. Last month, I played his entire albums available on YouTube back to back. I was just there and felt a prompting to look for his songs online. Been happening quite a few times.. I must pay attention to this prompting."

jolly_life_books said:

"Ohh Jesus....He was in Cameroon just two years ago and we had such an amazing time. He sang like He was singing from Heaven 😭😭😭. I pray God raises people after his own heart line him ."I will worship the Lord" remains one of his songs that reminds me of God's sovereignty over life's calamities."

mimathom said:

"If you grew up in the 80's, his song was our waking songs. Lift him up🎶. You gave earth your all and we all are trophies of your ministries. Go rest high Ron. You served faithful 🙌🙌🙌🙌.thank you for giving to The Lo."

adanmaezenekwe said:

"He'll forever be singing with the Angels in Heaven. Rest on God's general. Thank you for setting my foundation with your songs."

chiomahmomah said:

"Your memory is indeed blessed. Thank you for giving us beautiful songs of praise and worship. Thank you for being a yielded vessel and giving to the Lord. RIP sir ❤️."

sazy_blest said:

"God bless His soul. My childhood was blessed by His Ministry. Rest in God’s bosom,sir.🙏."

