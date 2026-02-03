A video of singer Jelly Roll speaking about Jesus with a Bible during his acceptance speech at the 66th Grammy Awards has gone viral

The singer, who has a series of tattoos on his body, reflected on his life and Christianity, stating that "Jesus is for everybody"

Jelly Roll's speech comes amid criticism of Nigerian pastor Kingsley Okonkwo over his new tattoo

American singer Jelly Roll made waves on social media following his electrifying speech after winning the Best Contemporary Country Album award for his 2024 album Beautifully Broken at the Grammys on Sunday, February 4, 2026.

A viral video from his acceptance speech showed the moment he kissed his wife, Bunnie XO, before he walked up to the stage with a Bible.

“I want to thank my beautiful wife. I would have never changed my life without you. I’d have ended up dead or in jail. I’d have killed myself if it wasn’t for you and Jesus. I thank you for that,” he said.

After appreciating his record label and country radio, the singer also spoke about his journey when all he had was the Bible.

“I believe that music had the power to change my life, and God had the power to change my life,” he said.

He went on to deliver a message about his faith, saying:

“I want to tell y’all right now: Jesus is for everybody. Jesus is not owned by one political party. Jesus is not owned by no musical label. Jesus is Jesus and anybody can have a relationship with him. I love you, Lord.”

Jelly Roll, who had visible tattoos on his face, said he wanted to use his speech to reach people who relate to him.

His speech comes amid criticism trailing Pastor Kingsley Okonkwo's new tattoo on Nigerian social media.

princeomoha1 said:

"JESUS CAME THROUGH HIM TO SEND A MESSAGE TO ALL THE ATTENDANCE and viewership. JESUS IS TRULY the KING."

lisaloveslife0229 commented:

"Jesus is King!!! The most powerful speech at the Grammys!!"

jackryan_golf said:

"We made the right man famous! What an incredible man & role model"

rasheedatt10 commented:

JESUS IS JESUS AND ANYONE CAN HAVE A RELATIONSHIP WITH HIM ....preach it bro."

fresko commented:

"Now this a Grammy speech … praise you my brother for talking about what matters and using your movement to be about you and your family NOT about anything else."

