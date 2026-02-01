Primate Ayodele Sends Warning Message to Residents of Kaduna, 9 Others Amid Nonstop Bandits' Attacks
- As Nigeria grapples with the challenge of insecurity, the spiritual leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele, has released a fresh message
- Ayodele raised concerns about the ceaseless activities of bandits and insurgents, particularly in the northern part of the country
- The outspoken Lagos-based cleric explained that the terrorists' goal is to make governance extremely hard for those at the helm of affairs
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering security matters and insurgency in Nigeria and Africa.
Kaduna, Kaduna State - Primate Elijah Ayodele, leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, has warned that some terrorists in the northern part of the country are 'planning coups' against governors.
In a statement on Sunday, February 1, signed by his media aide Osho Oluwatosin and obtained by Legit.ng, Primate Ayodele warned that terrorists, allegedly supported by local and international actors, are actively plotting to shut down government offices and depose Emirs from their positions.
Insecurity: Ayodele warns state actors
The cleric advised the governors to increase their security, 'to avoid such an embarrassing situation from occurring.'
Primate Ayodele said:
“Governors in the northern part must increase their security so that terrorists will not attempt a coup to remove a governor or shut down the government offices. They can even vacate some Emirs from power in the north. They have local and international backup, and this must not be taken lightly. Let’s navigate solutions spiritually and technologically because this will trigger America’s annoyance.”
Furthermore, Primate Ayodele claimed that bandits are planning to attack in the next three months.
His words:
“Bandits are planning serious attacks in Borno, Bauchi, Katsina, Niger, Adamawa, Zamfara, Ondo, Edo, Kaduna, and Taraba states. It will be serious, and all the military formations must be on alert, schools, markets, too; this one will provoke America more in February, March, April.”
The Nigerian states warned by Primate Ayodele are listed below:
Insecurity: Over 10,000 killed in Nigeria
A 2025 investigation showed that, in the two years since the current government of President Bola Tinubu has been in power, at least 10,217 people have been killed in attacks by gunmen in Benue, Edo, Katsina, Kebbi, Plateau, Sokoto and Zamfara states.
Benue state accounts for the highest death toll of 6,896, followed by Plateau state, where 2,630 people were killed.
Ayodele speaks on Bello Turji
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Primate Ayodele claimed that some politicians are shielding terrorists in Nigeria, preventing their arrest.
Primate Ayodele alleged that Bello Turji, a notorious terror kingpin operating primarily in the northwest, is being protected by politicians, which has hindered the Nigerian military from apprehending him.
He acknowledged that the current administration of President Tinubu has made progress in security but stressed that more needs to be done, as bandits are reportedly planning to form new terrorist networks.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content creator with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.