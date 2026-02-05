Over 100 residents killed in Woro community attack by suspected Boko Haram terrorists

Kwara State Governor confirmed 75 deaths; locals claim the toll exceeds 100

Emir of Woro missing amid fears of abduction or death following brutal invasion

Legit.ng correspondent Atanda Omobolaji has over 5 years of experience covering security matters and counter-insurgency in Nigeria and Africa.

Kaiama, Kwara State - More than 100 residents of Woro community in Kaiama Local Government Area (LGA) of Kwara State have been killed following a deadly invasion by suspected terrorists linked to Boko Haram, Legit.ng has learnt.

Community sources who escaped the attack told Legit.ng in exclusive interviews on Wednesday, January 4, that the attackers stormed Woro on Tuesday evening, January 3, shooting sporadically, killing residents, and setting houses ablaze.

Boko Haram strikes in Woro community of Kaiama LGA, Kwara, killing villagers and burning homes; President Tinubu orders the deployment of an army battalion to state. Photo credit: @HQNigerianArmy

Source: Twitter

Kwara attack leaves over 100 dead

A survivor told Legit.ng:

“They came in large numbers and started shooting at everybody. They were burning houses and killing people at the same time. Many people were trapped inside their homes and burnt alive."

According to residents, the assailants unleashed unprecedented violence on men, women and children, leaving the once peaceful community in ruins.

Some of the prominent persons killed in the bloody onslaught include two wives of the Emir of Woro, several of his children, the Chief Imam of Woro, a school principal, a headmistress, and students who had just returned home from school.

Another source said:

“They did not spare anybody. They killed children who had just returned from school, teachers, religious leaders, and members of the Emir’s family. It was total madness."

The Emir of Woro, Alhaji Saliu Bio Umar, is reportedly currently missing, igniting fears that he may have been abducted or killed by the attackers.

A resident told Legit.ng:

“Since the attack, nobody has seen the Emir. His palace was attacked, and some of his family members were killed. We don’t know whether he is alive or dead."

Legit.ng further gathered that the terrorists are allegedly linked to a Sadiku-led Boko Haram faction with suspected operational ties to terrorist networks operating across the Sahel region.

Residents said the attackers carried out the massacre because the community refused to accept their extremist ideology.

A local source disclosed:

“They told us to accept their strange doctrine and follow their way of life. Our community rejected it, and that was why they attacked us."

Another resident revealed that the terrorists had earlier sent a letter to the community, threatening to attack if residents refused to accommodate them.

The source said:

“They warned us in writing that if we did not accept them, they would wipe us out. Sadly, they carried out their threat."

Among those killed during the invasion was Comrade Salihu Bio Khalid, a former Students’ Union Government (SUG) President of the Kwara State College of Nursing, Ilorin.

A community member told Legit.ng:

“Bandits killed Comrade Salihu Bio Khalid. He was a former SUG President and a very respected young leader. His death has broken the hearts of many people."

As fear grips the area, many residents have started fleeing Woro and neighbouring communities.

Another source said:

“People are leaving in large numbers. We are afraid they may return. There is no sense of safety anymore."

Kwara governor confirms killing

Confirming the attack, Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, who arrived in Kaiama on Wednesday night, January 4, with service chiefs and cabinet members, said 75 people were killed.

The Kwara governor said:

“Seventy-five local Muslims were massacred simply for refusing to surrender to extremists who preached a strange doctrine."

The governor added that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the immediate deployment of an army battalion to prosecute counter-offensives codenamed Operation Savannah Shield.

Governor AbdulRazaq-led Kwara State says his government is responding to rising incidents of kidnapping and armed attacks, particularly along the Kwara Niger axis. Photo credit: Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq

Source: Facebook

However, community sources insisted that the death toll is higher than the official figure.

A resident told Legit.ng:

“We have counted more than 100 corpses, and dozens of people are still missing. Some bodies were burnt beyond recognition."

As of Wednesday night, February 4, security operatives were said to be conducting operations in and around the area, while survivors continued to search for missing relatives and bury their dead.

Read more Kwara State news:

Kwara bandits kill vigilantes

Legit.ng earlier reported that residents of Lade and surrounding communities in Patigi and Edu LGAs of Kwara State were gripped with fear following a wave of deadly attacks by armed bandits that have left three local vigilantes dead, scores of security operatives injured, and over 100 cattle stolen.

The assaults occurred in two separate but closely-linked incidents.

Source: Legit.ng