Nigeria’s maritime sector sees 24.8% cargo growth following strategic port modernization reforms

Digital transformation with National Single Window set to streamline trade and boost revenue generation

Government aims to position Nigeria as a dominant maritime logistics hub in West and Central Africa

FCT, Abuja - Nigeria’s maritime sector has recorded a significant surge in activity following sweeping reforms aimed at modernising the nation’s port system and strengthening its role in global trade.

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) said its latest operational performance report shows that the sector experienced a historic increase in cargo movement, container traffic and export activities in 2025.

Nigeria’s maritime sector records historic growth amid sweeping port reforms

Source: UGC

According to the report, total cargo throughput rose sharply by 24.8 per cent, climbing from about 103.6 million metric tonnes in 2024 to over 129.3 million metric tonnes in 2025.

The Managing Director of the NPA, Abubakar Dantsoho, described the development as one of the most notable growth periods in the country’s maritime history.

He said the improvement reflects the impact of ongoing reforms designed to reposition Nigeria’s ports as competitive gateways for international trade.

Reforms aimed at strengthening port competitiveness

The reforms form part of a broader economic strategy under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, implemented through the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy led by Adegboyega Oyetola.

Officials say the policy direction focuses on upgrading infrastructure, improving operational efficiency and introducing digital systems to simplify trade procedures.

For years, Nigeria’s ports have struggled with congestion, ageing facilities and bureaucratic delays that increased logistics costs and discouraged international shipping operators.

Experts estimate that inefficiencies in port operations previously cost the country more than N1 trillion annually due to delays, congestion and the absence of automated trade systems.

Major port modernisation underway

Central to the reform programme is a large-scale infrastructure upgrade across key ports, including Apapa Port, Tin Can Island Port, Port Harcourt Port, Warri Port, and Calabar Port.

The government plans to reconstruct quay walls, deepen navigation channels and deploy modern cargo-handling equipment to enable the ports to accommodate larger vessels.

Industry analysts say modern infrastructure will significantly reduce vessel waiting time, accelerate cargo clearance and lower freight costs for importers and exporters.

These upgrades are also expected to help Nigeria regain cargo volumes that had been diverted to neighbouring ports in Benin, Togo, and Ghana, where more modern facilities had previously attracted shipping lines.

Digital transformation through National Single Window

Alongside infrastructure upgrades, the government is also introducing the National Single Window, a digital system designed to streamline trade documentation and eliminate administrative bottlenecks.

The platform will allow importers and exporters to submit documentation through a single electronic interface instead of dealing separately with multiple government agencies.

Announcing the upcoming launch, Femi Gbajabiamila, Chief of Staff to the President, described the initiative as a transformative reform.

“We are about to launch yet another reform, fiscal reform by this administration, which in its nature will be very transformational,” he said.

Officials say the system will reduce cargo clearance time, increase transparency and improve coordination among government agencies involved in port operations.

Revenue growth and economic impact

The reforms have also begun to reflect in the financial performance of the NPA.

The authority generated N894.86 billion in revenue in 2024 and projects N1.28 trillion in earnings for 2025, driven largely by increased cargo activity and digital automation.

In addition, the NPA remitted N400.8 billion to the Consolidated Revenue Fund in 2024, almost double the amount recorded the previous year.

Analysts believe a fully operational National Single Window could increase customs revenue by 10 to 20 per cent annually, potentially adding N600 billion to N1.2 trillion to government income.

Nigeria positioning itself as regional maritime hub

Officials say the ultimate goal of the reforms is to position Nigeria as a major maritime logistics hub for West and Central Africa.

With its strategic location along major global shipping routes and the emergence of new facilities such as the Lekki Deep Sea Port, Nigeria is increasingly seen as a potential redistribution centre for cargo across the region.

Industry experts note that modern ports, efficient digital systems and improved logistics networks could significantly expand trade volumes while attracting foreign investment into shipping, manufacturing and logistics sectors.

Maritime reforms seen as driver of economic diversification

Economic analysts say the transformation of Nigeria’s maritime sector could have wide-ranging effects on the national economy.

Efficient port operations support industries that rely on imported raw materials, strengthen export competitiveness and create employment opportunities across logistics, engineering and technology sectors.

Estimates suggest that a fully digitalised maritime ecosystem could generate more than 100,000 direct and indirect jobs.

Observers say that if the reforms are sustained, Nigeria’s port system could become a major engine of economic diversification and long-term growth.

Source: Legit.ng