The Ogun State Police on Saturday, March 14, dismissed claims of arrested suspects in the Broda Shaggi shooting incident

Comic actor Broda Shaggi was injured while filming and was transferred for medical care in Lagos State

Investigation is ongoing into allegations involving Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) personnel

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering metro.

Abeokuta, Ogun state - The Ogun State Police Command has said reports that three suspected hired killers who tried to murder Samuel Perry, the comic actor better known as Broda Shaggi, were arrested are false.

Legit.ng reported on Friday, March 13, that Broda Shaggi was said to have been filming around the Sango Ota bridge in Ogun State when he was reportedly shot in the leg.

Ogun State police deny the arrest of suspected hired killers alleged linked to Broda Shaggi, following reports that the comic actor was shot while filming. Photo credit: @lifeissues_11, @BBabaseyi

Source: Twitter

Police react to Broda Shaggi rumours

The 32-year-old was initially rushed to a hospital in the Alakuko area of Lagos before being transferred to another facility in the Government Residential Area (GRA) of Ikeja.

According to The Punch, Abimbola Adebisi, the Lagos police spokesperson, said the command was alerted by a hospital that had received a patient with a gunshot wound. Upon arrival, police discovered the victim was Broda Shaggi.

Adebisi added that although the incident occurred outside Lagos, an investigation is ongoing to apprehend those responsible, Premium Times noted.

The Lagos police said:

“He was seen on a stretcher with an injury to his thigh. The location of the incident is in Sango-Ota and not within our jurisdiction, but the investigation is ongoing.”

But on Saturday afternoon, March 14, a netizen, @Femzydr1, wrote on X:

"Just In: Ogun state police command have allegedly arrested 3 suspected hired k!llers in connection with the Shooting of Samuel Perry popular known as Broda Shaggi while he was filming his skit in Sango Ota few days ago, the police PRO made it public few hours ago, But who could possibly want to k!ll Broda Shaggi? & what must he have done?"

The tweet has been viewed over 63,000 times.

Ogun police reject viral rumour

Hours later, on Saturday night, March 14, the Ogun State Police Command debunked the claim, labelling @Femzydr1’s post as “fake news.”

Oluseyi Babaseyi, the spokesperson of the Ogun State police command, wrote:

"Beware: this is fake news. Do not be misled by false reports or unverified claims."

The police's post is available below via X:

Meanwhile, the entertainment figure’s manager, Olufemi Oguntamu, popularly known as Femi Penzaar, neither confirmed nor denied the report when contacted, stating only that the comedian was “fine.”

Broda Shaggi’s manager, Femi Penzaar, declines to confirm or deny reports about the comedian, saying only that he is “fine.” Photo credit: @TrendingEx

Source: UGC

Preliminary accounts gathered from sources familiar with the matter, who requested anonymity due to the sensitive nature of the issue, suggested that the individuals involved were personnel affiliated with the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Guardian noted.

When contacted, Abolurin Oluwaseun, spokesperson for the NSCDC Lagos Command, said the agency has begun investigating the allegations against its personnel.

He said:

“We are investigating. I will brief you after the investigation is concluded."

Broda Shaggi speaks on Mr. Eazi's love

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Temi Otedola’s wedding might have come and gone, but many of their guests were still reflecting on the experience.

Broda Shaggi shared new photos of himself from the event, detailing what it felt like to be in the presence of two people in love.

Source: Legit.ng