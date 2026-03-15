Canada has issued a clear warning to travellers: everyday items like fruit, meat, or even muddy boots can be confiscated at the border if they pose risks to the country’s ecosystems

These restrictions are in place to stop invasive species, plant pests, and animal diseases from entering and damaging crops, livestock, and the environment

Travellers are urged to check requirements in advance, clean their belongings, and declare all food, plant, and animal products to protect Canada’s economy and natural habitats

Travelling to Canada comes with strict rules about what you can bring across the border. Everyday items such as fruit, meat, or even muddy hiking boots can be confiscated if they pose a risk to Canada’s ecosystems.

These restrictions are designed to protect crops, livestock, wildlife, and ultimately the country’s economy.

Canada enforces border restrictions to protect ecosystems from invasive species. Photo credit: Joan Valls/Urbanandsport/NurPhoto/ Christoffer Andersen / NTB / AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Canada warns that importing a single piece of fruit or meat can be harmful. Items like food, plants, and animals may carry invasive species, foreign animal diseases, or plant pests.

These threats can cause irreparable damage to agriculture and the environment. As officials explain: “Various food, plant and animal products are restricted or prohibited entry because they can harbour invasive species, foreign animal diseases and plant pests.”

Travellers should be aware that the following items are commonly restricted:

Raw or cooked meats, fruit, vegetables, milk Homemade articles made from plants or wood Houseplants Live animals, including pets Bait for recreational fishing Firewood Plant cuttings, seeds, bulbs Soiled hiking boots Gardening tools with soil attached Boats or trailers carrying invasive species

Verify requirements before you travel

Not all items are outright banned, but many require documentation or registration. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) provides an Automated Import Reference System (AIRS) to check requirements before travelling. Rules vary depending on the product, its country of origin, and the province of import. Restrictions may change at any time due to new threats.

Global Affairs Canada (GAC) also sets limits on the quantity and value of food products that can be brought duty-free. Meanwhile, Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) prohibits the import of certain aquatic invasive species, even if travellers are unaware they are carrying them.

Canada’s ecosystems: How you can help

To protect Canada’s environment, travellers are encouraged to:

Verify import requirements for food, plant, and animal products

Check for “hitchhikers” such as Zebra and Quagga mussels, snails, or insects on boats, trailers, and equipment

Clean soil and organic debris from hiking boots, vehicles, and tools

Always declare food, plant, and animal items to the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA)

Complete Customs Declaration Card sections about farm visits

Avoid contact with farmed animals, zoo animals, or wildlife for 14 days after arrival if exposed abroad

Canada’s border restrictions may seem strict, but they are essential for protecting the country’s natural habitats and economy.

Travellers can avoid problems by checking requirements in advance, cleaning equipment, and declaring all food, plant, and animal items. A little preparation goes a long way in helping keep Canada’s ecosystems safe.

Canada restricts everyday items like fruit, meat and firewood at the border. Photo credit: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Canada announces new opportunity for medical doctors

Legit.ng earlier reported that Canada offers international workers two main routes to build a future in the country: work permits and permanent residence.

A work permit allows foreign nationals to live and work in Canada temporarily, often linked to a specific employer or job offer.

Source: Legit.ng