Federal Government alleges plot to embarrass President Bola Ahmed Tinubu during his state visit to the United Kingdom

The Ministry of Mining accused Jupiter Ltd of orchestrating a smear campaign against Nigeria's mining reforms

The Special Assistant on Media to the Minister of Solid Minerals Development clarifies no relationship with Jupiter Lithium amid false seizure claims

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The Federal Government has alleged a plot to embarrass President Bola Ahmed Tinubu during his visit to the United Kingdom.

The Ministry of Solid Minerals Development claimed an embattled mining company, Jupiter Ltd, is planning a “campaign of calumny” against Nigeria.

Special Assistant on Media to the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Segun Tomori, said the alleged move was aimed at discrediting ongoing reforms in the mining sector.

As reported by The Punch, Tomoro made this known in a statement issued on Sunday, March 15, 2026.

The ministry dismissed claims that Nigeria seized a British lithium project under armed guard.

The minister’s aide described the allegation as false and misleading.

According to Tomori, the Federal Government had no legal or contractual relationship with any company known as Jupiter Lithium.

He stressed that Nigerian mining laws prohibit foreign companies from directly holding mineral titles.

“It has come to the attention of the Ministry of Solid Minerals Development that an embattled mining firm, Jupiter Ltd, plans to orchestrate a campaign of calumny against the Federal Government of Nigeria during the state visit of President Bola Tinubu to the United Kingdom.

“Earlier in the week, the Special Adviser to the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Kehinde Bamigbetan, authored a response to what we described as a tissue of falsehoods sponsored by Jupiter Ltd in a publication titled ‘Nigeria Seizes British Lithium Project Under Armed Guard."

Tomori explained that the controversy started after the revocation of mineral titles belonging to Basin Mining Ltd, a Nigerian company linked to an Australian national, Steve Davis.

The ministry said the revocation followed the company’s failure to meet statutory financial obligations under Nigeria’s mining regulations.

King Charles to host Tinubu during state visit

Recall that President Tinubu was confirmed to make Nigeria’s first state visit to the UK in 37 years this March.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla would host Tinubu at Windsor Castle during the historic visit.

UK-Nigeria trade reached £8bn, highlighting strengthening diplomatic and economic ties between the two nations.

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King Charles: UK prepares for Tinubu’s visit

Legit.ng also reported that the United Kingdom is preparing extensive security measures for President Tinubu’s state visit, including airspace restrictions over Windsor.

Thames Valley Police plan armed units, search teams, CCTV, and barriers to secure Windsor during the visit.

Road closures, parking restrictions, and public alerts are part of the measures ahead of the March 18 reception.

Source: Legit.ng