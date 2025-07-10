Armed bandits launched deadly raids in Kwara State’s Patigi and Edu LGAs, killing three vigilantes, injuring security operatives, and rustling over 100 cows

Amid the violence, kidnappers freed a popular trader after a ₦7 million ransom, while others remain in captivity

In response, the Kwara State Government plans to deploy army units and forest guards for sustained operations to reclaim the crime-ridden forests

Residents of Lade and surrounding communities in Patigi and Edu Local Government Areas of Kwara State are gripped with fear following a renewed wave of deadly attacks by armed bandits that have left three local vigilantes dead, scores of security operatives injured, and over 100 cows stolen.

The latest attacks occurred in two separate but closely-linked incidents over last weekend, Legit.ng has learned.

More than 100 cows were rustled during the raid of the Kwara state communities.

Gunmen storm Kwara communities

On Sunday night, July 6, around 10:00 PM, Legit.ng learned that bandits stormed Lade community in Patigi Local Government Area of Kwara.

They fired shots into the air and caused residents to flee for safety. Their target was a local stockman in charge of hundreds of cows belonging to multiple owners in the community.

Community sources told Legit.ng that the attackers operated with precision, moving quickly to round up the cows before heading towards the Lata Nna forest, a vast, crime-ridden area that has become a known hideout for criminal elements.

The source said:

“It was like a movie, they came in large numbers, shooting into the air, and went straight for the cows. The stockman holds cows for so many people, some have three, others ten or fifteen. In a few minutes, they vanished into the forest.”

Three vigilantes killed, security operatives injured

Just a few days earlier before the cattle rustling, Legit.ng learned that tragedy struck near Gbugbu town in Edu LGA when a group of heavily armed bandits laid an ambush for local vigilantes and security operatives responding to their threats.

According to multiple community sources, the bandits had gathered in Gada Woro, daring local vigilantes to confront them.

The vigilantes, joined by Nigerian soldiers and operatives of the Nigerian Police Force, took up the challenge but were met with heavy firepower.

“The bandits were well prepared,” said a resident of Kokodo village who requested anonymity for security reasons.

“They had more firepower than anyone expected. Our men had to retreat, but not before three of our brave vigilantes were gunned down,” the security source said.

The deceased have been identified as Mohammed Nma Dsuru from Kokodo village, Yanda Doctor from Lafiagi, and Ndagi Saraka from Edogi village.

Several security officers, including DSS operatives, sustained varying degrees of injuries.

Abducted businessman freed after N7 million ransom

Amid the chaos, there was a rare moment of relief as Alhaji Yau, a popular phone dealer kidnapped from the Gbugbu community, regained his freedom after his family paid a ₦7 million ransom.

Sources close to the family said the ransom was delivered discreetly, and Alhaji Yau was released unharmed during the weekend.

“The wife of Alhaji Manle from Guye Dadi is still with them, along with two children of a POS operator kidnapped in Lafiagi,” a community source told Legit.ng.

“The business of kidnapping is thriving, and we are helpless.”

In response to the attacks and kidnappings, leaders of the Gbugbu International Market, one of the largest economic hubs in the region, announced a temporary closure of the market “until further notice.”

“The safety of traders and customers is our top priority,” the market committee said in a statement.

“We cannot expose them to danger while the roads and forests are no longer safe.”

This closure is expected to have a significant economic impact on residents of Lafiagi Emirate and beyond, many of whom rely on market days for their livelihoods.

Army and Forest Guards to be deployed

Amid mounting criticism from locals and civil society groups, the Kwara State Government has promised a stronger response to the security crisis.

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq also met with key stakeholders from Lafiagi at Government House in Ilorin over the weekend.

Kwara Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq has taken immediate measures to restore calm in afflicted communities. Photo: FB/KWSG

He assured them that the Nigerian Army was set to launch a sustained operation in the forests of Edu, Patigi, and Ifelodun.

Rafiu Ajakaye, the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, said in a statement:

“These operations will rout the criminals from their hideouts and restore lasting calm in the affected areas. Care will also be taken to prevent them from relocating to other parts of the state.”

“The government has been working with the Office of the National Security Adviser to eliminate these threats, and we understand that no community can thrive under constant fear.”

The government also announced the deployment of newly trained forest guards to assist in tracking and flushing out the criminals believed to be hiding in deep bush paths between Edu and Ifelodun.

