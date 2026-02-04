Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq visited Kaiama after a deadly attack and met the Emir and community leaders

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu approved 'Operation Savannah Shield' for military deployment in response to escalating violence

Boko Haram's violent tactics have raised concerns as attacks spread beyond the north-west into Kwara and Niger states

Kaiama, Kwara State - After terrorists killed many people in Kwara state in one of the deadliest attacks in the country in recent months, Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, on Wednesday night, February 4, 2026, arrived in Kaiama in the company of service chiefs and cabinet members.

Legit.ng reports that Governor Abdulrazaq was received by the Emir of Kaiama, Alhaji Mu'azu Shehu Omar (Bagidi Kiyaru IV).

Kwara governor confirms 75 killed

Speaking to the community leaders, Governor Abdulrazaq disclosed that 75 local Muslims were massacred simply for refusing to surrender to extremists who preached a strange doctrine.

The governor commiserated with the community over the recent attack.

Tinubu approves 'Savannah Shield' deployment

Abdulrazaq announced that President Bola Tinubu has approved the immediate deployment of an army battalion for counter-offensives codenamed 'Operation Savannah Shield.'

The latest attack, reportedly carried out by Boko Haram terrorists, lasted several hours and has been confirmed by police.

The assault came about five months after the banned group sent a letter to the district head of Woro, Salihu Umar, notifying him of their intention to visit the community for (radical) preaching, residents and local leaders disclosed.

Woro is located on the fringes of Kainji National Park, a vast forest reserve covering about 5,341 square kilometres. The area has increasingly become a hideout for armed groups, including Boko Haram and Ansaru, locally known as Mamuda.

While Ansaru has operated in the area since around 2020, Boko Haram fighters moved into the forest in July 2025, Premium Times reported.

For years, the bandits have mainly targeted those in the north-west of Nigeria. But they have been moving to other parts of the country, like Kwara and Niger states, more recently.

Some jihadists, suspected to be from a Boko Haram splinter faction, have also been active in Kwara, carrying out targeted killings, often riding in on motorcycles and attacking markets and vigilante groups set up to protect villagers.

The Nigerian military has intensified operations against armed groups.

In January, the military said it had launched “sustained coordinated offensive operations against terrorist elements” in Kwara State and achieved notable successes.

Insecurity in Africa’s most populous country has been under intense scrutiny in recent months since US President Donald Trump alleged a “genocide” of Christians in Nigeria.

The claim has been rejected by the government and many independent experts, who say Nigeria’s security crises claim the lives of both Christians and Muslims, often without distinction.

