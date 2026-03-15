A University of Ibadan graduate has shared how her CGPA rose from “1-point something” to a Second Class Upper before graduation

She said she improved academically by studying harder, asking more questions in class, and adjusting her learning strategies

The graduate also served as departmental Financial Secretary and participated in leadership and internship opportunities during her studies

A graduate of the University of Ibadan, Winner Bakati, shared how she improved her academic performance from a very low CGPA to a second class upper degree.

The graduate shared her journey in a post on LinkedIn, where she reflected on the challenges she faced during the early stage of her university education.

A University of Ibadan graduate shares how her CGPA rose from third class to a Second Class Upper. Photo credit: Winner Bakati/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

According to Bakati, in her first year at the university, her cumulative grade point average was just “a 1-point something.” This result left her feeling disappointed and worried about her academic future.

UI graduate with "1-point something" recounts academic turnaround

Despite the difficult start, Bakati said she made a conscious decision to rebuild her academic record. She explained that she gradually improved her results by studying harder, asking questions in class, and adjusting her learning strategies.

At some point during her studies, Bakati said she began aiming for a First Class degree. Although she did not achieve that target, she revealed that her effort eventually paid off.

A lady who started with a third class graduates with strong 2:2. Photo credit: Winner Bakati/LinkedIn

Source: Twitter

She graduated with a Second Class Honours (Upper Division) in Agronomy from the University of Ibadan.

UI graduate's leadership and extracurricular activities

Bakati also served as the Financial Secretary in her department, became a Millennium Fellow with the Educate Us Project, and completed an internship at a Mastercard Foundation-supported soilless farm laboratory.

Reflecting on her academic journey, her LinkedIn post read:

"For a long time, I wondered how this post would begin.

My university journey didn’t start the way I had imagined. In my first year, my CGPA was just a 1-point something. I remember looking at that number and feeling a mix of disappointment, fear, and determination. I knew I wanted more for myself, but at the time the goal felt very far away.

Slowly, semester by semester, I started rebuilding. I studied harder, asked more questions, changed my strategies, and reminded myself constantly why I started. It wasn’t always easy. There were moments of doubt, moments where progress felt slow, and moments where I wondered if I would ever get to where I hoped to be.

Somewhere along the journey, a new goal formed in my mind a First Class. I chased it with everything I had. And even though I didn’t quite reach that exact destination, I’m incredibly proud of where the journey led me.

Today, I graduate with a Second Class Upper (2:1) in Agronomy from the University of Ibadan.

More than the classification, this journey taught me resilience. It taught me that starting point does not determine the finish line. It taught me that growth takes patience, consistency, and a lot of faith in yourself.

From a 1-point CGPA to a 2:1, this journey reminds me that progress is powerful.

Along the way, I had the opportunity to grow beyond the classroom from serving as Financial Secretary in my department, to becoming a Millennium Fellow with the Educate Us Project, interning in Mastercard Foundation-supported soilless farm lab, and exploring my interests in precision agriculture and research.

This chapter is closing, but it truly feels like the beginning of something bigger.

I’m grateful for the lessons, the people, the growth, and the journey that shaped me."

UI first-class engineering graduate recounts admission challenge

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a University of Ibadan engineering graduate inspired many after sharing how a tense admission moment later turned into an academic triumph.

The Electrical and Electronic Engineering graduate reflected on ten academic and leadership milestones achieved during his years at the university.

Source: Legit.ng