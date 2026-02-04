No less than 10 people have been confirmed dead in a terrorist attack in Kwara State on February 3, 2026

Eyewitnesses recounted terrifying scenes of gunfire and burning homes during the assault

A local leader accused the government of neglecting the alleged long-standing bandit presence in some Kwara communities

Kaiama, Kwara State - At least 10 people have been confirmed dead after terrorists attacked a community in Kwara State on Tuesday evening, February 3, 2026.

Photos obtained by Legit.ng show houses on fire and victims lying on the ground, including children.

Bandits strike in Woro community of Kaiama LGA, Kwara State, killing villagers and burning homes.

Kwara bandits gun down villagers

The attack occurred in Woro Community, Kaiama Local Government Area (LGA), with eyewitnesses confirming that the assailants set homes ablaze and fired shots indiscriminately.

An eyewitness told Legit.ng:

"They killed many people and seized some residents. They even burn houses again."

He added:

"It was a terrifying experience. They came in shooting and burnt everything. We had to run for our lives."

Another resident said:

"We heard gunshots and saw flames rising from our neighbours' houses. It's a nightmare."

In the same vein, a community leader, who preferred anonymity, expressed his frustration:

"These attacks are getting too frequent. When will our government step in and protect us?"

Legit.ng reports that residents are now living in fear, with some seeking refuge in nearby communities.

The Kwara police command has yet to release an official statement on the incident. Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi, police spokesperson in the state, has not responded to text messages seeking her comments on the attack as of the time of filing this report.

'Kwara allegedly knew bandits, did nothing'

Meanwhile, the chairman of Ifelodun LGA of Kwara State, Femi Yusuf, recently alleged that these terrorists ravaging the communities have been living inside forests for more than 15 years.

The council chairman insisted that successive Kwara governments were aware of the outlaws' presence but failed to take action.

Yusuf made the disclosure during a Yoruba-language programme, Ebewa Dasi, aired on Diamond FM and monitored by Legit.ng.

According to the council boss, the bandits did not recently infiltrate the forests, as widely believed, but had long established themselves there with organised systems.

He said:

“Those bandits do not just arrive in our forests, they have been living inside the forest for more than 15 years, they have already established a system inside our forest and have been living there."

He explained that the forest spans a vast area, noting that it takes hours to navigate.

Yusuf stated:

“Inside this forest, you can travel inside there with motorcycle for three hours. If you want to confirm how big this forest is, you can also come and see yourself. I have been inside the forest before I become a council chairman so I know what I am saying."

The Ifelodun council boss noted that various economic activities had been ongoing in the forest for years, further showing that the area was not unknown to authorities.

He said:

“Inside this forest, we have people farming inside, we have people cutting trees. I am a true son of Ifelodun Local Government, I know everywhere in the local government area, so if I talk, I know what I am saying."

Yusuf said that despite the long-standing presence of the bandits, they were not initially hostile to the local Yoruba population.

Governor AbdulRazaq-led Kwara State says his government is responding to rising incidents of kidnapping and armed attacks, particularly along the Kwara Niger axis. Photo credit: Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq

