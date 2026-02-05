Okada rider stabbed to death over N100 ticket dispute in Ogun State

Protests erupt among motorcyclists in response to violent confrontation with levy collectors

Tensions remain high as police make arrests following altercations in local communities

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Ijoko, Ogun State - A commercial motorcyclist, popularly known as an okada rider, has been allegedly stabbed to death over a N100 ticket in the Ijoko area of Ogun State.

A member of a transport union tax collection group, popularly known as agberos, stabbed the okada rider to death following an argument on Tuesday night, February 3, 2026.

As reported by The Punch, disagreement between the okada rider and some levy collectors escalated into a violent confrontation.

It was gathered that commercial motorcyclists embarked on protests across Lambe, Agbado, and Akute communities on Wednesday, February 4, 2026.

Some riders confronted levy collectors, disrupted transport activities, and forced many commuters to trek to their destinations.

A motorcyclist, who identified himself simply as Rasheed, said two people were stabbed during the altercation, but only one survived.

“They were fighting over a N100 ticket. It started as a small argument before it escalated on Tuesday night. The person who was killed is one of the motorcyclists from Nasarawa.

“His colleagues are the ones now confronting agberos in Lambe, Ijoko, and parts of Akute.”

Another rider in Akute, Ganiyu, said tensions had remained high since the tragic incident.

Ganiyu said the police are aware and arrested some people during another confrontation.

“The man was stabbed to death by one of the agberos during an argument over the ticket. The agbero suddenly brought out a knife and stabbed him.”

The State Police Command spokesperson, Babaseyi Oluseyi, had yet to respond to enquiries about the tragic incident as of the time of filing this report.

Man stabs best friend to death over pure water

Recall that police arrested a 23-year-old man for allegedly stabbing his childhood friend to death over a sachet water dispute.

The argument reportedly started during preparations for Maghrib prayer and escalated into a fatal confrontation.

The victim died from his injuries as police confirmed the arrest and launched an investigation.

Read more stories on stabbing to death:

Man allegedly stabs lover to death for cheating on him

Legit.ng also reported that operatives of the Rivers state police command arrested a man simply identified as ‘Doctor’ in Mile 1 Diobu axis of Port Harcourt.

The suspect was arrested for allegedly stabbing his female lover to death over allegations of infidelity.

The State Police public relation officer, Grace Iringe Koko, shared more details about the tragic incident that occured on Okereke Street on Sunday, August 17, 2025.

Source: Legit.ng