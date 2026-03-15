A young Nigerian man took to social media to share the salary he was paid as a lecturer abroad

He mentioned the number of courses he taught at the university and compared his pay to that of professors in Nigeria

The individual issued advice to the public on how to make life-changing decisions and earn better

A Nigerian man who once worked as a lecturer abroad has disclosed his monthly salary and also shared his experience abroad.

The individual took to his media page to share his experience and give advice to people on how to better their lives.

Lecturer abroad shares his salary and compares it to Nigeria’s pay scale. Photo Source: Facebook/Dozie Francis Okpaleke

Source: Facebook

Nigerian man abroad mentions his salary

Dozie Francis Okpaleke mentioned in his post that if he were still in Nigeria as an associate professor or a senior lecturer, his pay wouldn’t be above a specific amount.

He said:

"There is NOTHING as painful as knowing you can be better than your current situation, but you're limited by country/geography."

"I know for a fact that if I were in Nigeria today, my salary as a Senior Lecturer/Associate Professor would not be up to 500,000 naira. That is less than £250 or less than $400. If I hadn’t Japa years ago, it would *pain* me to know that I could earn better for the same position and have access to several research and travel grants that could earn me more than $7,000/month (this is even higher depending on the top ‘A’ country in question). It would hurt me to know that my monthly salary could not even buy a flight ticket to the USA, UK, or Canada, let alone Australia or New Zealand."

He explained in the post that traveling abroad might not be the solution to one’s problems, but it can be a game-changer.

He continued by adding that no Nigerian lecturer currently earns above $500 (₦N92,922.23).

Lecturer abroad sparks conversation after sharing his monthly salary. Photo Source: Facebook/Dozie Francis Okpaleke

Source: Facebook

He mentioned his pay range when he was a lecturer and the number of courses he took.

Dozie Francis Okpaleke added:

"Nothing hurts more than living life below your full potential. I am not saying Japa alone will solve all problems, but I can tell you for a fact that Japa done right can be a game changer. No Professor earns $500/month. When I was a University Tutor, my monthly take was nearly $2,000 (N2,771,688.92) per month (I tutored about 3 courses).

"Why am I saying all this? You can be more. Even if you decide not to Japa and commit to your home country, tap into the endless resources available on a global scale. Apply for sabbaticals. Attend international conferences. Apply for internships. At the minimum, apply for travel grants. Write proposals. Get a remote gig that pays in USD. Do something. Don’t live your life in Naira when there is dollar.

"Be more and don’t live average. If you succeed in moving abroad, I don’t care how sweet the place is or how long your visa is, only one thing MUST be on your mind: Permanent Residency. It is a journey, but that is what allows you to settle fully abroad to a large extent."

Reactions as man posts his salary

Chinny wrote:

"I love your content but for this, I am sorry to say your submission is misleading. I have senior academic friends who still complain about the pay here. The 7k as an associate, is it before or after tax? What bills get paid from what is left? Do they pay their bills in naira? What do you have to say about academic who recently lost their jobs due to the reduction in the number of international students admitted? Please let's not paint a picture that isn't entirely balanced. Thank you."

Enoh stressed:

"Thanks Doc.! I won't let go of the goal in sight. By God's grace I will secure this and more🙏🏼🙏🏼."

Ifedayo noted:

"Thank you for your constant effort to enlighten us. God bless you abundantly."

Charles noted:

"I only picked one thing. Dont leave your life with Naira when there is Dollar."

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a former lecturer of Covenant University, who holds a PhD, went viral after sharing his January 2024 salary. The lecturer revealed that he earned just N133,000 per month.

Bank denies UNIPORT lecturer loan

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a lecturer of the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) became emotional online after his request for a bank loan was rejected due to his salary.

Dr. Mazi Eze, from the Department of English, shared in a viral TikTok video what the bank manager reportedly told him during his visit.

Source: Legit.ng