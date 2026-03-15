Nigeria has the lowest average salaries for university lecturers in Africa at $366 monthly

Nigerian professors earn about $4,400 annually, significantly less than their peers in other African countries

Many Nigerian academics are seeking alternatives due to low pay and poor morale, exacerbating brain drain

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

FCT, Abuja - Nigeria has emerged among the countries that pay university lecturers and professors the worst salaries on the African continent.

Nigerian professors earned an average of $366 (about N500,000) monthly, far behind their counterparts in other African countries.

Nigerian Profs earn $366 monthly, among Africa’s lowest-paid. Photo credit: @TunjiAlausa/FB/ASUU

Source: Twitter

As reported by The Punch, this is based on the data on salaries of professors with less than 10 years in the professorial cadre in African public universities.

The data shows that a Nigerian professor earns about $4,400 annually.

It was gathered that several professors have taken sabbatical leave with the Nigerian Army and vowed not to return to their campuses.

Some lecturers lamented that the disparity in salaries has deepened poor morale, worsened brain drain, and left many academics seeking alternatives in government agencies, foreign institutions, and the private sector.

Countries that pay their professors than Nigeria

Below is the list of African countries that pay their professor better than Nigerian university lecturers.

These countries pay significantly better salaries than Nigeria, which is Africa’s largest economy.

South African professor takes home $57,471 yearly — more than 13 times higher.

Uganda f $50,595 per annum

Kenya, with $48,000 per annum, while countries with far smaller economies than Nigeria, such as

Eswatini ($41,389)

Lesotho ($32,455)

Gabon ($29,907)

Sierra Leone ($18,000)

Zambia ($14,949)

Comoros ($12,960)

Namibia ($23,922)

Botswana ($19,935)

Angola ($15,948)

Seychelles ($13,950)

Ghana ($12,960)

Mauritius ($12,411)

Malawi ($12,366)

Zimbabwe ($6,578)

ASUU: Lecturers set for biggest salary boost

Recall that the federal government’s proposed 40% salary rise placed Nigerian lecturers on the verge of their most significant pay adjustment in years.

The Academic Staff Union of Universities(ASUU)’s National Executive Council moved closer to accepting the new structure after days of tension and the expiration of its one-month ultimatum.

Professors and other academic ranks recorded substantial increases as both sides also sealed agreements on allowances, autonomy, and future policy reviews.

FG-ASUU: University lecturers await January salary rollout

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that ASUU and the Federal Government signed a new agreement on January 14, 2026, replacing a 17-year-old pact

The deal includes a 40% salary increase, improved funding, better infrastructure, and pension enhancement

However, lecturers remain uncertain as January salaries have yet to be paid, raising concerns over the implementation.

Source: Legit.ng