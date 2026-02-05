Kidnapped worshippers in Kaduna State have been released after weeks of uncertainty

Armed bandits targeted church attendees in Kurmin Wali town on January 18, 2026

Community leader reports mysterious circumstances surrounding the release of abducted victims

Kaduna State - Worshippers kidnapped from churches in Kurmin Wali town in the Kufana axis of Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State have been released.

Legit.ng reports that armed bandits kidnapped the victim worshippers while attending church service in the community on January 18, 2026.

As reported by Daily Trust, a community leader, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the release took place late Thursday, February 5, 2026

“Between about 11 p.m. and 12 midnight, we were informed that large vehicles entered the forest, and later, around 1 a.m. to 2 a.m., they came out with the abducted people from the Maro axis. We do not know who went to take them or who released them. We are also not certain whether all of them were freed, but their release has been confirmed."

