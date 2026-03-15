The Super Eagles vs Jordan friendly tournament has been relocated from Amman to Antalya, Turkey

The tournament gives Nigeria crucial match practice while awaiting FIFA’s decision on the DR Congo playoff protest

The NFF filed a protest to FIFA against DR Congo, alleging the Leopards used six ineligible players during the African playoffs

Nigeria will now face Jordan in a friendly tournament in Antalya, Turkey, after the planned event in Amman, Jordan, was relocated due to political instability in the region.

The tournament, originally scheduled in Jordan’s capital, will now provide a safer and more convenient environment for teams and supporters alike.

Nigeria will now face Jordan in Turkey after the planned international friendly tournament was moved from the Middle East. Photo by Franck Fife

Source: Getty Images

According to Afrik-Foot, the four-nation tournament was expected to feature Nigeria, Jordan, Iran, and Costa Rica.

For the Super Eagles, these matches offer an opportunity to keep players active during the March international window and to assess the squad ahead of future competitions.

Head coach Eric Chelle will use the tournament to test new players and strengthen the Super Eagles squad as Nigeria looks to regain stability following their World Cup playoff defeat to DR Congo.

Nigeria keeping 2026 World Cup hopes alive

The friendly tournament also serves a strategic purpose for the NFF, as Nigeria awaits FIFA’s ruling on their protest against DR Congo following the World Cup playoff.

Nigeria are hoping to revive their chances of reaching next year's World Cup after submitting a complaint to FIFA against DR Congo. Photo by Franck Fife

Source: Getty Images

If FIFA rules in Nigeria’s favour, the Super Eagles may still have a chance to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup through the inter-confederation playoffs later this year, BBC Sport reports.

Until then, the Antalya tournament ensures the squad remains competitive and cohesive. After securing bronze at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, the friendlies provide crucial match practice, allowing Nigeria to build momentum as they look ahead to World Cup qualification and other upcoming international competitions.

Jordan confirms new venue for friendly

The relocation of the friendly tournament was confirmed by the Jordan Football Association, which cited the ongoing political situation in the Middle East as a reason for the move.

Officials emphasised that holding the tournament in Turkey would simplify travel arrangements for teams and fans and provide a safer, more stable environment for the matches.

Antalya, known for its football infrastructure and tourist facilities, will host the event.

The tournament brings together three teams preparing for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, except Nigeria, allowing each side to prepare for football’s biggest international tournament while maintaining match fitness during the March break.

A key benefit for Nigeria comes from having Victor Osimhen already based in Turkey with Galatasaray.

Meanwhile, most of his teammates will be travelling from European clubs and other parts of the world to join the squad.

This setup could allow Chelle to better integrate Osimhen into the team and maximise his impact during the friendlies.

The matches will serve as a testing ground for new tactics and squad combinations, helping the coach prepare for upcoming international assignments.

DR Congo drop 2 ineligible players

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that DR Congo has dropped two players deemed ineligible ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup intercontinental playoffs scheduled to take place in Mexico later this month.

The Leopards defeated Nigeria 4-3 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in regulation time to secure a place in the playoff as they bid to qualify for the Mundial.

Source: Legit.ng