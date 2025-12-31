A Kwara family has revealed trauma they went through after repeated kidnappings endangered multiple relatives in the state

Women protesters were violently attacked by suspected political thugs during a peaceful visit to the Government House on the issue

The PDP and family also called for an urgent investigation and justice following widespread intimidation and abuse

A member of a family affected by repeated kidnappings in Kwara state, Mr Olowo Taofeeq, has explained the circumstances that led to the protest by women at the Kwara state government House, GRA, Ilorin, which was violently disrupted by suspected political thugs.

In his words, made available to Legit.ng, Olowo said he would not hesitate to personally lead another protest if members of his family are intimidated again.

Family reacts after women protesting kidnappings attacked at Kwara Government House. Photo: X/FactC_Africa, SarakiteU

Source: Twitter

He stressed that “family first, humanity second, politics take last”.

According to him, the protest followed a traumatic sequence of events, including the kidnapping of his younger brother on November 30, 2025, in Omu-Aran, Ifelodun Local Government Area.

“My younger brother, who was kidnapped on the 30th of November 2025 by bandits in Omu-Aran while he was hustling to put something on the table for his wife and children, has regained freedom at wee hours on boxing day midnight,” he said.

However, he disclosed that the family’s ordeal did not end there, as two family delegates who delivered millions of naira as ransom were allegedly abducted again.

“Another saddened and disheartened incident was that the family delegates of two who took millions of naira as ransom to the bandit den were held captive again, along with the new motorcycle they rode, which was recently bought at the rate of #1.8m,” Olowo said.

He explained that women from the family, including elderly members, went to the Government House on Saturday, December 27, to express their frustration over what he described as serial kidnappings affecting his family and community.

“The effort of my family members (the aged and the younger) among our women went to Ahmad Bello House (GH) at GRA Ilorin today to register their displeasure over serial kidnapping ranging in my family… they were all ambushed, castigated and beaten mercilessly by my APC party thugs who arbouring themselves in Government House,” he alleged.

Olowo said he recognised some of the attackers, including their leader, and described the incident as emotionally devastating.

“I wept when watching the video clips, seeing my biological sister of the same blood being beaten with stick mercilessly,” he said.

Calling for intervention, he appealed directly to Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, warning that intimidation of grieving families could worsen the already fragile situation.

“The action of intimidating my family members… can cause more damage and devastation to the two parties ‘masses and government,” he said, adding: “I can’t afford to lose two lives in the family; we neither have millions nor extra lives to submit to save the two in captivity.”

Legit.ng learned that the incident occurred when women protesting peacefully over the rising cases of kidnapping in Ifelodun Local Government Area stormed the Kwara State Government House.

The women, carrying placards, had gathered at the seat of power on Ahmadu Bello Way, Ilorin, to appeal to the governor to intensify efforts to rescue kidnapped residents of Oke-Ode and surrounding communities.

Viral video shows thugs beating protesters, PDP reacts

A viral video of the incident showed more than 30 men wielding horse whips, canes, rubber, and wires alighting from an unmarked vehicle and attacking the protesters, forcing some of the women into gutters.

Kwara family recounts violent attack on women seeking justice for kidnapped relatives. Photo credit: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI / Contributor

Source: Getty Images

During the attack, the assailants were seen forcefully collecting placards and assaulting the women, while it was gathered that the governor was attending the passing-out parade of the state’s forest guards at the time.

Meanwhile, the Kwara state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) condemned what it described as a “brutal, inhumane, and utterly disgraceful” attack on the women and children.

The party said the protesters, who were mostly aged mothers and wives of kidnapped victims from Oke-Ode, Agbeku, Babanla, Adanla, and other communities, had approached the Government House as a last resort after weeks of failed attempts to secure the release of their loved ones.

The PDP’s state publicity secretary, Olusegun Olusola Adewara, lamented that “instead of compassion, reassurance, or even basic engagement, these traumatised citizens were met with violence”.

“It is unacceptable that thugs mercilessly descended on these peaceful protesters with canes and other weapons, beating, stripping, and forcefully dispersing them in full public view,” Adewara said.

The party called on the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, to investigate and prosecute those responsible, including any officers who allegedly allowed the attack to happen, insisting that “justice must not only be done but must be seen to be done.”

Governor condemns attack, orders Police action

Reacting, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq expressed outrage over the footage showing the assault on the women near the under-construction Government House gate during the Christmas holiday.

According to a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye, the governor said the attack was unacceptable under any circumstances.

“Peaceful protest is a democratic right. The women are within their rigrightst to express their views. We, therefore, distance ourselves from the incident as it does not represent our values as a government. We call on the police to find the attackers and bring them to account,” the statement read.

Kwara protest: Youths demand security action

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that hundreds of youths and residents in Kwara’s Isin local government blocked the Ilorin‑Omu‑Aran‑Kabba Highway, expressing anger over rising kidnappings and insecurity in their communities.

The demonstrators carried placards reading “Enough is Enough” and “Stop Kidnapping Our People,” urging urgent intervention from authorities as farming and business activities suffer amid fear.

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq acknowledged the security challenges and promised continued action, while critics argue that more needs to be done to protect residents from armed groups.

Source: Legit.ng