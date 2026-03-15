Eberechi Eze has named Super Eagles defender Ola Aina as the toughest defender he has faced

The Arsenal midfielder praised Aina’s one-on-one defending and physical strength

Aina has built a strong reputation at Nottingham Forest since joining the club in 2023

Eberechi Eze has revealed that Ola Aina is the toughest defender he has faced in his career, surprising many fans who expected the Arsenal star to mention one of the Premier League’s more widely celebrated defenders.

The former Crystal Palace midfielder made the admission during a quickfire interview segment where he was asked to reflect on several aspects of his career, including the most difficult opponent he has encountered on the pitch.

Arsenal midfielder Eberechi Eze has singled out Super Eagles star Ola Aina as the toughest defender he has faced in his career. Photo by NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

Instead of naming household defensive giants, Eze pointed to the Super Eagles defender, praising Aina’s defensive qualities and ability in one-on-one situations, GOAL reports.

Eze picks Aina as toughest opponent

When asked about the most difficult defender he has ever faced, Eze gave a response that caught many supporters off guard.

Eze has played against Aina several times during his career and believes the defender’s ability in one-on-one situations makes him extremely difficult to beat. Photo by Ben Stansall

Source: Getty Images

Rather than selecting a globally recognised centre-back such as Virgil van Dijk, the Arsenal playmaker pointed directly to Nigerian international Aina.

“I’m going to say Ola Aina, you know,” Eze said confidently during the interview.

According to Afrik-Foot, the two players have faced each other several times in the Premier League, including this season when Arsenal met Nottingham Forest.

One of those matches at the City Ground ended in a tense draw, with Forest putting in a disciplined defensive performance to frustrate the visitors.

Eze explained that Aina’s aggressive style and ability to defend in tight spaces make the Nigerian defender a particularly difficult opponent for attacking players.

Aina’s defensive strengths recognised

Eze’s comments reflect the respect that Aina commands among fellow professionals in the league.

The Super Eagles defender has earned praise for his physical strength, intelligent positioning, and ability to read attacking moves before they fully develop.

These attributes allow the 29-year-old defender to shut down dangerous wingers and attacking midfielders, often forcing them into mistakes or limiting their attacking influence.

Unlike many defenders who rely purely on strength, Aina combines athleticism with tactical awareness, and his quick footwork and timing when making tackles make him extremely difficult to beat in one-on-one duels.

It is these qualities that have helped the Super Eagles star become one of Nottingham Forest’s most trusted defenders in recent seasons.

How Aina rose to fame in England

Aina’s journey to Premier League recognition has been shaped by years of development across multiple clubs.

The Nigerian international began his career in the youth academy of Chelsea before gaining valuable experience through loan spells, including a stint with Hull City.

The 29-year-old defender later moved permanently to Torino in Italy, where he further refined his defensive abilities in Serie A.

A return to England followed with Fulham before he eventually joined Nottingham Forest on a free transfer in 2023.

Since arriving at the City Ground, Aina’s versatility has been one of his biggest strengths.

Comfortable on either side of the defence, he provides stability at the back while also supporting attacking plays down the flanks.

Aina returns to action after 116 days out

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Super Eagles star Ola Aina has made a much-anticipated return from injury, featuring in Nottingham Forest’s 3-1 defeat to Aston Villa on Saturday, January 3, 2026.

The fullback’s long absence saw him miss 23 matches across all competitions, including the Africa Cup of Nations, despite being named in Nigeria’s provisional squad.

Source: Legit.ng