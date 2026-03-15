Tonto Dikeh trended online after she shared an emotional Mother’s Day message featuring her son, King Andre.

She publicly acknowledged her ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill, in the heartfelt post

Fans have been buzzing online over the actress’s touching tribute, with different takes

Nollywood actress-turned-evangelist Tonto Dikeh has captured the attention of fans after sharing a heartfelt Mother’s Day message dedicated to her ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill.

In an emotional video posted on her social media, Tonto was seen alongside her only son, King Andre, as she expressed gratitude to Churchill for his role in her journey as a mother. She captioned the post:

Tonto Dikeh stirs social media with Mother’s Day message about ex. Credit: @tontolet

Source: Instagram

"@olakunlechurchill thank you my Gee for making me a mother. One of the most beautiful part of my story, and happy mothers day to your amazing mother. God bless you, Big Church."

Tonto and Churchill, who share a son, have previously made headlines for their public reconciliation after years of a widely publicised separation.

See her post below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that Tonto Dikeh stirred fresh reactions online over a video she shared on her Instagram story.

This was after a billboard was mounted in commemoration of King Andre, son of the actress and Olakunle Churchill.

The businessman later gave an explanation about the source of the billboard after many people interpreted it differently because it featured his ex-wife, their son, and himself together.

In a new post shared on her Instagram story, the mother of one was playing EllieV8’s song God Is Rewriting My Story. She referred to Rachel, Churchill’s daughter from another woman, as her daughter, while calling Andre her baby.

Sharing more about Rachel, the actress said the girl was returning to school, and the event was organised as a welfare dinner for her.

Tonto Dikeh's Mother's Day trends

The post quickly sparked reactions online, with fans reacting differently to Tonto’s message. Many noted the warmth of her message and admonished her for it.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

certified_richies said:

"With time this puzzle will be solved but for now let’s keep it going 😂😂😂."

anyaodeh said:

"Hmmmm happy mother's day. Just keep it clean.... No need for this validation."

__sweet_annie said:

"Hmm this agape love don dey pass be careful o 😂 🚶🏽‍♀️"

joymark01 said:

"Omg 😂😂😂she just Dey pepper Rosey."

marycleopas said:

"He is the father of her child and that can't be erased."

amysglow_spa_skincare said:

"I like how she’s taking it slow and steady, they no dey rush this kind thing 😂."

__sweet_annie said:

"Hmm this agape love don dey pass be careful o 😂 🚶🏽‍♀️."

suaveskin.co said:

"Tonto even if you snattch back churchchill, we go still aww 🥰 am all the way 😂😂😂."

aboardinglifeinca said:

"Wahlaaaaa😂😂😂😂😂Rose go sleep for Church today ooo."

obianibeli_ said:

"Wahala!! Just wish yourself and move on. Which one be all this rogbodiyan!!"

Tonto Dikeh’s message to ex-husband goes viral this Mother’s Day. Photo credit@kingandre

Source: Instagram

Rosy Meurer reacts to marriage crisis rumour

Legit.ng earlier reported that Rosy Meurer responded to rumours that her marriage to Olakunle Churchill was troubled over his ex-wife’s recent move.

This came after Tonto Dikeh, the businessman’s ex-wife, reconciled with him as they both celebrated their son’s birthday. Many social media users dragged Rosy over her post, noting that her body language suggested she may indeed be troubled.

Source: Legit.ng