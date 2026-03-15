King Mitchy has reacted to the backlash following her apology to Seyi Tinubu, Verydarkman, and the Ooni of Ife

The influencer had apologised for her unruly behaviour toward the activist and her boss, Seyi Tinubu, and for dragging the Ooni of Ife into the matter

She faced criticism from fans over her comments, with many advising her about the impact of her post online

Businesswoman and brand influencer, King Mitchy, has reacted to the backlash following her viral apology video to Martins Vincent Otse, aka Verydarkman, her boss Seyi Tinubu, and the Ooni of Ife.

The controversial personality had been involved in a messy feud with Verydarkman and others, including the Ooni of Ife and Seyi Tinubu.

Fans drag King Mitchy over apology to VDM, says Nasboi made her do it. Photo credit@nasboi/@kingmithcy/@verydarkman

Source: Instagram

She later admitted defeat and apologised to the activist and others who were dragged into the feud online.

However, Verydarkman posted a video commenting on her apology, telling Nigerians that they should hold her and Seyi Tinubu responsible if anything happened to him. He also claimed the apology was politically motivated and not sincere.

In a post shared online, King Mitchy explained that she was not initially ready to apologise, but fellow entertainer Nasboi advised her to do so.

King Mitchy drags Nasboi to feud with VDM. Photo credit@kingmicthy

Source: Instagram

“I never felt the need to come out. He told me what to say, shot the video, and posted it, giving me reasons for it, which I saw some sense in,” she said.

King Mitchy shares more

King Mitchy added that Nasboi also wrote the caption and handled the posting of the video, all with the intention of restoring peace and helping them regain their sanity, not for any political reason.

“It was never a decoy or anything political,” she stressed.

Here is the Instagram post here:

Fans react to King Mitchy's post

Here are comments below:

@ugegbe_e wrote:

"This girl eeeh, common sense is not common at all. This girl talks too much."

@osas_rukkysamuel shared:

"Must u keep calling names, make constructive statements without names gurl."

@oluwathelma stated:

"Omo, this Babe for just keep quite and ignore them, she don cast ooni, Seyi Tinubu now Nasboi too."

@n_n_e_ka commented:

"At the end of the day, she’s not just intelligent; even trying to advise her could work against you."

@mwinniee reacted:

"When frontal lobe isn’t developed, there’ll always be signs."

@realmentalkx said:

"KingMitchy or whatever you call yourself are you this silly? Can't you read between the lines? You cannot win this battle against VDM. He's Smarter than you, he's going directly for your helpers and for every statement you make, he'll target your helper. And this will make Seyi continue to run away from you."

Livinus Nwosu Visits School Renovated by King Mitchy

Legit.ng previously reported that Livinus Nwosu shared a video of a school allegedly renovated by King Mitchy amid her messy feud with Verydarkman.

The brand influencer and the activist had been clashing online in a dispute that drew widespread reactions.

While at the school, Nwosu showed the areas King Mitchy was said to have renovated and highlighted the poor condition of the facility after the work was done.

Source: Legit.ng