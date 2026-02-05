Presidential hopeful Peter Obi mourned 162 victims of the recent Boko Haram attack in Kwara State

The opposition leader called for decisive action against insecurity and justice for affected communities in Africa's most populous nation

Nigeria faces armed gangs looting villages, kidnappings for ransom, intercommunal violence in north-central states, and jihadist activity in the northeast and northwest

Kaiama, Kwara State - Presidential hopeful Peter Obi has expressed immense sadness over the terror attack in Kaiama Local Government Area (LGA), Kwara State, where Boko Haram terrorists killed hapless villagers in Worro.

In a personally signed statement on Thursday morning, February 5, obtained by Legit.ng, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) chieftain Obi urged authorities to "declare war on insecurity of lives and property and to deploy every possible means to end this scourge."

Peter Obi urges action following the deadly Boko Haram attack in Kaiama, Kwara State, that killed 162.

Obi said via a post on X:

"I am deeply saddened by the recent attacks in Kwara State, where gunmen reportedly killed about 150 people in villages, including Woro and Nuku. Every loss of innocent life is tragic, and these killings represent a major failure for us as a nation. My heartfelt condolences go to the families of the victims, the affected communities, and the government and people of Kwara State."

The former Labour Party (LP) chieftain continued:

"These recurring acts of violence across our country - now worse than what occurs in some countries at war - underscore the urgent need for us, as a nation, to declare war on insecurity of lives and property and to deploy every possible means to end this scourge."

Obi added:

"I therefore call on the relevant authorities to act swiftly to restore peace, bring the perpetrators to justice, and reassure the people of Kwara State, as well as all Nigerians, that their lives matter and must be protected."

162 dead in Kwara attack

Gunmen linked to Boko Haram killed at least 162 people in Kwara State in one of the deadliest attacks in the country in recent months.

Per The Washington Post, a Red Cross official disclosed this sad update.

The attack on Tuesday evening, February 3, 2026, on a village in the west-central state came after the Nigerian military, including the country's army, recently carried out operations in the area against what it called "terrorist elements".

Nigerian troops intensify efforts to combat terrorism across affected regions as attention remains on Kwara State.

Legit.ng reports that parts of Nigeria are plagued by armed gangs known as bandits, who loot villages and kidnap for ransom, as well as intercommunal violence in the central states and jihadist groups that are active in the northeast and northwest geopolitical zones.

Missing Kwara community leader found

Meanwhile, the village head of Woro, Alhaji Salihu Umar, who was earlier declared missing, has been found alive.

Professor Farooq Kperogi, a popular Kwara State-born public commentator, noted the update via a Facebook post on Wednesday night, February 4.

Kperogi wrote:

"The village head of Woro, Alhaji Salihu Umar, has also been found alive.

"I appreciate the governor’s quick intervention and physical presence at the theater of the mass massacre and hope that "Operation Savannah Shield" works to ensure that this does not happen again. Prevention is always better than reaction."

Terrorists attack Kwara church

Legit.ng earlier reported that armed bandits struck in Kwara State, abducting at least 11 people, including a pregnant woman and several children, from the Isapa community in Ekiti Local Government Area.

Police stated that the attack took place in the evening, with an estimated 30 armed men storming the town, firing sporadically and leaving bullet holes in walls and doors.

The gunmen abducted 11 people and fled through the forest paths that connected Eruku to neighbouring communities.

