Fast-rising Nigerian singer Ifunanya Nwangene died from a snake bite in Nigeria's capital, Abuja

Nigeria is home to a wide variety of snakes, with about 12 species highly venomous and around nine others venomous but not deadly

The sight of any snake in a residential home is always scary and unsettling, as people are sometimes hurt

FCT, Abuja - African singer Ifunanya (Nanyah for short) Nwangene, who competed on “The Voice Nigeria,” died on Saturday, January 31, after sustaining a snakebite, prompting renewed concerns over snake safety, especially in residential areas.

Nwangene was sleeping in her apartment in the Nigerian capital city of Abuja when she was awoken by a pain in her leg, her friend told BBC Africa.

Ifunanya singer's death

Nwangene, a soprano singer with the Amemuso Choir, passed away at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Abuja.

The choir confirmed her death in a statement posted on its Instagram page by music director Sam Ezugwu.

Describing her death as a major loss to Abuja’s growing music community, the choir said Nwangene was a rising star who was close to gaining wider recognition for her talent.

The statement read:

“Amemuso Choir regret to announce the sudden demise of our beloved soprano, Ifunanya Nwangene, who passed away yesterday, 31 January 2026, at the Federal Medical Centre due to a snake bite."

The announcement created widespread reactions on social media, with many users expressing grief while also questioning the circumstances surrounding her death.

Some commenters alleged that the hospital lacked anti-snake venom, suggesting this may have contributed to the outcome. Antivenom is a medication used to treat venomous snake bites by neutralising the toxins released into the body.

Subsequently, the FMC management denied any negligence in the singer’s death, stating that claims about the unavailability of anti-snake venom are unfounded.

Deadliest snakes in Nigeria and Africa

In light of this sad development, Legit.ng highlights the deadliest snakes in Nigeria and Africa to help you stay safe.

This article highlights the 10 most venomous snakes in Africa, featuring interesting facts about each species, tips for identifying them in the wild, and why they are so feared.

1. Black mamba

The black mamba (Dendroaspis polylepis) is a species of highly venomous snake belonging to the family Elapidae.

Black mamba is native to parts of sub-Saharan Africa, according to Africafreak.

2. Mozambique spitting cobra

The Mozambique spitting cobra is a highly venomous species of spitting cobra in the family Elapidae.

The species is native to Africa, and it is found in Angola, Botswana, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, Tanzania, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

3. Puff adder

The puff adder is a highly venomous viper species commonly found in savannahs and grasslands.

It ranges from Morocco and western Arabia across much of Africa, except in the Sahara and rainforest regions

4. Gaboon viper

The Gaboon viper, also called the Gaboon adder, is a large and highly venomous viper species found in the rainforests and savannas of sub-Saharan Africa.

It is the largest member of the genus Bitis.

5. Egyptian cobra

The Egyptian cobra is one of the most venomous species of snakes in North Africa.

Egyptian cobra averages roughly 1.4 metres in length; the longest specimen recorded so far measured 2.59 metres.

6. Saw-scaled viper (carpet viper)

Saw-scaled vipers (Echis), or carpet vipers, are small but highly venomous snakes found in arid regions of Africa, the Middle East, Pakistan, India, and Sri Lanka.

Known for their "sizzling" warning sound created by rubbing their scales together, they are responsible for a high number of snakebite deaths. They are aggressive, fast-striking snakes typically measuring 30–90 cm.

7. Boomslang

The boomslang is a highly venomous snake in the family Colubridae.

The species is native to Sub-Saharan Africa.

8. Cape cobra

The Cape cobra, also known as the yellow cobra, is a moderate-sized and highly venomous species found across southern Africa.

It inhabits a wide range of environments, including arid savanna, fynbos, bushveld, desert, and semi-desert regions.

9. Green mamba

The eastern green mamba is a highly venomous snake species of the mamba genus Dendroaspis native to the coastal regions of southern East Africa.

Described by Scottish surgeon and zoologist Andrew Smith in 1849, it has a slender build with a bright green back and green-yellow ventral scales.

10. African bush viper

Atheris squamigera is a venomous viper species endemic to west and central Africa.

No subspecies are currently recognised.

Atheris squamigera, also known as the bush viper, is a venomous snake species native to West and Central Africa. Photo credit: @Claudia_Zahn

