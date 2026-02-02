The death of singer Ifunanya Nwangene, popularly known as Nanyah Music, has continued to make waves on social media

Videos of her performing UEFA and Premier League football club Manchester United anthems have gone viral

Reactions from the old videos, which recently surfaced online, saw Nigerians tip her to perform at a UEFA event

Old videos of fast-rising Nigerian singer and vocalist Ifunanya Nwangene, popularly known as Nanyah Music, who sadly passed away after being bitten by a snake at her Abuja home, have resurfaced on social media.

As Nigerians mourn the talented singer, many reshared clips of her showing off her musical prowess. Heartwarming videos captured her renditions of Manchester United and UEFA Champions League anthems.

Nanyah Music sings UEFA and Manchester United anthems in old videos. Credit: nanyahmusic/uefa/manutd

Source: Instagram

The 2025 videos showed her passionately performing "Glory Glory Man United" in a red jersey and the Champions League anthem from her home, amassing millions of views online.

Resharing the old video, an X user, who claimed to be a friend to the deceased, alleged that she also got a gig to perform in the next season of the Champions League.

Nanyah Music warms heart with her powerful voice in old video. Credit: nanyahmusic

Source: Instagram

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Nanyah's brother, Kingsley Nwangene, explained that she struggled to get medical help after the incident, moving between hospitals in search of treatment, before passing away.

According to Kingsley, she called him around 8:30 am to inform him of the bite while she was on her way to a private hospital. However, the hospital told her they did not have anti-venom, forcing her to book another ride to the Federal Medical Centre in Abuja.

Nigerians praise Nanyah Music

Comments from Nigerians about the old videos showed them tipping the deceased to perform at a UEFA event as they commended her powerful voice.

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, read them below:

kuramemmanuel said:

"Man U fan go think say na Catholic hymn."

freda_akams commented:

"Lovely God! Where was I when people were picking up the talent of singing? I’m sure I was watching football though."

joel__cicero said:

"If you just hit the like button then I can always come back here until she performs this at the UCL finals next season."

blessedcouture_bespoke

"I was wondering who's this nanyah they said died of snake bite i decided to come check her profile to see if I'd know who she was; Until i stumbled on this particular post, i screamed cos i vividly remembered this her viral video of her singing the CL anthem, i was overwhelmed with her beautiful voice i had to give the post a like. Kai so it's you who's the nanyah omg Rest well my sister, God continue to protect us all Amen."

the.restofthem said:

"You were supposed to perform this at the next UCL finals."

jekuniversal commented:

"Sister you deserve to be on stage next year @championsleague . You did a perfect job . My first time seeing the real words in different languages. You vibed it with ❤️

_itzrukky commented:

"She didn’t get to perform this song in real time,I’m in tears! Life is so fickle this so sad."

Man shares last chat with Nanyah Music

Legit.ng recently reported that a young man moved many people to tears after he shared a WhatsApp message the late singer sent to him shortly after she was bitten by snakes in her apartment.

The man took to his page to share the emotional post, where he spoke about the number of years they had known each other and the good times they shared.

The individual, Paschal Nworgu Tenor, mentioned in his touching post that he met the late Ifunanya Nwangene in January 2015.

Source: Legit.ng