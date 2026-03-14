Court Gives Judgment on Rivers Professor Accused of Money-for-Marks
- The National Industrial Court has ordered the reinstatement of Professor Ngerebo-a at Rivers State University
- According to court papers obtained by Legit.ng, the court found dismissal by the university violated institutional laws and regulations
- Settlement was reached, urging the payment of outstanding salaries and promotion eligibility for Prof. Ngerebo-a
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Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.
Port Harcourt, Rivers State - The National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN) sitting in Port Harcourt has ordered the reinstatement of a purportedly dismissed lecturer of Rivers State University (RSU), Professor Tamunonimim Ngerebo-a.
In her judgment obtained by Legit.ng on Friday, March 13, 2026, the presiding judge, Justice E. I. Kola-Olalere, held that the dismissal of the claimant by Rivers State University did not comply with the institution’s laws and regulations and was therefore unlawful.
Ngerebo-a, who was of the Department of Banking and Finance, Faculty of Management Sciences, was dismissed by the 12th Governing Council of Rivers State University under the then acting vice-chancellor, Professor Opuenebo Owei, The Punch reported.
Prof. Ngerebo-a had approached the court in 2019, challenging his dismissal from the university and seeking reinstatement.
The court consequently ordered that he be reinstated to the service of Rivers State University with effect from October 10, 2019, and directed the university to pay all his salaries and allowances from that date.
Furthermore, Justice Kola-Olalere further ruled that the outstanding salaries and allowances must be paid within three months. The judgment also allows Prof. Ngerebo-a to be eligible for reassessment for promotion to professor after serving three years in his reinstated position.
The court made no order as to costs in the judgment.
Rivers varsity, professor reach settlement
Meanwhile, the matter has been conclusively closed following the signing of the Terms of Settlement between Rivers State University and Prof. Ngerebo-a.
The agreement was confirmed by the immediate past registrar, Mrs. Ibimonia Harry, and the current vice-chancellor, Prof. Isaac Zeb-Obipi.
Ngerebo-a reacts to NICN's judgment
When contacted, a highly elated Prof. Ngerebo-a said:
“The non-ethnic, digital, proactive, peaceful, humane and progressive Vice Chancellor, acting on the 14th Governing Council of the University, facilitated my reinstatement and restoration of all my rights as Professor. I am indebted to the Governing Council, Vice Chancellor and Management of the University for this kind gesture.”
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RSU awards 120 first-class degrees
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Rivers State University announced that it will award a total of 120 First Class Degrees during its 36th convocation ceremony.
The institution also revealed that the event will mark the graduation of the first set of Nursing graduates, with a total of 8,920 students set to graduate overall.
The vice-chancellor highlighted two significant milestones for the Port Harcourt-based higher institution.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content creator with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.