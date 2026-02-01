A Nigerian woman, Okoli Oluebube Chukwu, shared what she observed after the death of fast-rising singer, Ifunanya Nwangene, popularly known as Nanyah Music.

Okoli said that Nanyah lived in her neighbourhood, and she went further to share what she noticed at the singer’s residence after her death.

According to reports, the young singer reportedly passed away after being bitten by a snake at her residence.

She was said to have been rushed to a hospital immediately after the incident, but sadly, she did not survive.

Nanyah’s neighbour shares observation after her death

On her Facebook page, Okoli Oluebube Chukwu noted how people seemed to get more popular after their deaths.

She also mentioned what she noticed at the late singer’s residence following her tragic passing.

Her Facebook post read:

“Why do people gain popularity after they pass away? We had a talented star in my neighborhood whose page I had never visited. She possessed an exceptionally beautiful voice that has now been silenced by death.

“Yesterday, people gathered at her parents' residence to offer condolences to her family, her parents and only brother. It's truly unfortunate, but I believe she's in a better place. RIP Nanyah_music Is well.”

Source: Legit.ng