Africa Digital Media Awards

Global site navigation

Local editions

Nanyah: Neighbour Shares Observation About Late Singer’s Residence After She Died From Snake Bite
People

Nanyah: Neighbour Shares Observation About Late Singer’s Residence After She Died From Snake Bite

by  Victoria Nwahiri
1 min read

A Nigerian woman, Okoli Oluebube Chukwu, shared what she observed after the death of fast-rising singer, Ifunanya Nwangene, popularly known as Nanyah Music.

CHECK OUT: Don't let unemployment hold you back. Start your digital marketing journey today.

Okoli said that Nanyah lived in her neighbourhood, and she went further to share what she noticed at the singer’s residence after her death.

According to reports, the young singer reportedly passed away after being bitten by a snake at her residence.

She was said to have been rushed to a hospital immediately after the incident, but sadly, she did not survive.

Nanyah’s neighbour shares observation after her death

On her Facebook page, Okoli Oluebube Chukwu noted how people seemed to get more popular after their deaths.

She also mentioned what she noticed at the late singer’s residence following her tragic passing.

From breaking news to viral moments. Follow Legit.ng on Instagram.

Her Facebook post read:

“Why do people gain popularity after they pass away? We had a talented star in my neighborhood whose page I had never visited. She possessed an exceptionally beautiful voice that has now been silenced by death.

Read also

“She was just online”: Grief as fast-rising singer Ifunanya 'Nanyah' dies after snake bite

“Yesterday, people gathered at her parents' residence to offer condolences to her family, her parents and only brother. It's truly unfortunate, but I believe she's in a better place. RIP Nanyah_music Is well.”

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Victoria Nwahiri avatar

Victoria Nwahiri (Human Interest Editor) Victoria Nwahiri is a Reuters-certified journalist with 5+ years of experience in digital, social media, and print journalism. As a one-time freelancer and full-time journalist, she has extensively covered lifestyle, entertainment, and human interest stories that have impacted and attracted top policymakers. She is currently a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng and can be reached via victoria.nwahiri@corp.legit.ng

Tags:
Nigerian Youths
Hot:
Shammi prasad Robert rushing Wife swap Hannah barron Amy sherrill