A prophecy for 2026 about snakes and warnings has resurfaced on social media after singer Nanyah Music’s sad passing

Prophet Abel Boma, in an old video, shared what God showed him, adding that the marine kingdom was spreading

The prophecy, which reemerged in February 2026, has sparked reactions and concerns from many Nigerians

Prophet Abel Boma has reacted to the death of upcoming Nigerian singer and vocalist Ifunanya, popularly known as Nanyah Music, as he reshared a prophecy he gave about snakes in 2026.

Reports broke on social media that Nanyah died after a snakebite incident at her residence in Abuja, sparking an outpouring of grief from fans and colleagues in the music industry.

According to the reports, she was allegedly bitten by a snake at her home and was subsequently taken to a hospital for medical attention.

Prophet Abel Boma reshares his prophecy about snakes in 2026 after singer Nanyah Music's death. Credit: nanyahmusic

Source: Instagram

Reacting, Prophet Boma shared a frightening prophecy he was shown about snakes in 2026.

According to the prophet, there will be a lot of physical snakes appearing almost everywhere. He claimed it was a sign that the marine kingdom is expanding.

He also advised against killing the snakes, urging people to call animal control or return the animals to the bush.

According to the prophet, there will be a high rate of women rebelling against their husbands.

Prophet Abel Boma's vision about snakes in 2026 sparks reactions. Credit: abelboma

Source: UGC

"A lot of snakes will be coming out. I saw a lot of snakes on the streets and in the bush. It says apart from the physical appearance of snakes, the Lord is saying the marine spirit is spreading. Apart from the physical snakes that will be appearing almost everywhere, people will be catching snakes. It is better to chase them out to the bush than to kill them. You don't know who has changed into a snake; if you kill them, they will come for you. It is advisable to take them to the bush or call animal control. You will see women rebelling against their husbands. Prostittion will be on the rise," he said in part.

The video of Prophet Abel Boma sharing his prophecy about snakes in 2026 is below:

Reactions to prophecy about snakes

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the prophecy and warning, read the comments below:

Jerry Martinz commented:

"Because snake bites some one at Abuja. Now using it a prophecy. Story."

Anthony Sati said:

"Truelly I remember this prophesy early January."

Maryam Aduke wrote:

"Lord have mercy oooo."

Caroline Okpokiri commented:

"Lord I soak myself and my loved ones with the blood of Jesus. And by the blood oit homes and environment is covered from every marine activities in Jesus mighty name amen."

Ukeka Chinyere wrote:

"Lord help us , l cover my family and loved one's with the blood of Jesus Christ of Nazareth done and settled lJMN amen."

Esther John said:

"Hmmmmmm I watch it when you said it may the lord be praised more grace."

Nnayah Music performs anthems

Legit.ng previously reported that old videos from Nnayah Music's live performance resurfaced after her death.

Videos of her singing UEFA and Manchester United anthems stood out as many praised her unique voice.

Reacting, a fan claimed, "You were supposed to perform this at the next UCL finals."

