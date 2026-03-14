NIMENA to launch two peer-reviewed journals promoting maritime research and innovation in Africa

Journals will enhance collaboration among academics, engineers, and policymakers in marine engineering fields

Official unveiling set for May 2026 in Abuja, attracting key stakeholders from Nigeria's maritime sector

The Nigerian Institution of Marine Engineers and Naval Architects (NIMENA) has announced plans to establish two peer-reviewed academic journals aimed at promoting research, innovation and policy development within Nigeria’s maritime and marine engineering sector.

The publications are expected to provide new scholarly platforms for researchers, engineers and policymakers working across Africa’s maritime industry.

Institute Takes Action to Advance Marine Engineering Research in Nigeria

Source: Original

According to the institution, the initiative represents a significant step towards expanding Africa’s knowledge base in marine engineering and strengthening the continent’s contribution to global maritime research.

Journals to promote indigenous maritime research

The two journals, African Journal of Offshore, Marine Engineering and Naval Architecture (AJOMENA) and the Journal of the Blue Economy & Sustainable Energy Development, are designed to encourage academic research and professional collaboration in maritime-related disciplines.

AJOMENA will concentrate on key technical fields such as offshore engineering, marine engineering, naval architecture and maritime technology.

Meanwhile, the second publication will explore broader themes linked to the ocean economy, including blue economy policies, maritime innovation and sustainable energy systems connected to the maritime environment.

NIMENA said the journals will help facilitate knowledge exchange among academics, engineers, industry professionals and government policymakers across Africa and beyond.

Launch scheduled for Abuja

The official unveiling of the journals is scheduled for 11 May 2026 at the headquarters of the Nigerian Society of Engineers in Abuja.

The event is expected to attract stakeholders from the engineering community, research institutions and the maritime sector who will discuss the role of research-driven solutions in strengthening Nigeria’s maritime industry.

NIMENA chairman explains vision

Speaking ahead of the launch, the National Chairman of NIMENA, Eferebo I. Sylvanus, said the initiative aligns with the institution’s long-term goal of encouraging innovation and supporting policy development in Nigeria’s maritime space.

He noted that the journals would provide credible platforms for professionals and researchers seeking to publish work related to marine engineering and maritime development.

According to him, the publications will also contribute to discussions around sustainable development strategies within Africa’s maritime and blue economy sectors.

Industry stakeholders, researchers and members of the engineering community are expected to participate in the launch, which organisers say will highlight the growing importance of research in advancing Nigeria’s maritime and blue economy agenda.

Source: Legit.ng