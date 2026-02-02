Popular health influencer, Aproko Doctor, reacted to singer Nanya’s death, saying the snake bite wasn’t the actual cause

He disclosed that two hospitals visited by Nanya lacked antivenom, describing this failure as unacceptable

He blamed Nigeria’s failing healthcare system for her death and criticised misplaced government priorities

Popular Nigerian doctor and health influencer Chinonso Egemba, widely known as Aproko Doctor, has reacted to the tragic death of fast-rising singer Ifunanya 'Nanyah' Nwangene, saying the snake bite was not actually responsible for her death.

Earlier reports stated that the singer died in the early hours of Saturday, January 31, 2026, after being bitten by a snake at her house.

Health influencer Aproko Doctor speaks about the death of singer Nanya. Photo credit: Ifunanya Nwangene

Source: Instagram

Reacting via his Instagram page, Aproko Doctor said the singer's death showed a deeper problem within Nigeria's healthcare system.

According to him, snake bites happen in many parts of the world, but deaths like this are preventable when hospitals are properly equipped.

"What if I tell you it's not the snake that killed her? I mean, snakes bite people everywhere. Whether you're in the bush, in the city, snake bites people everywhere, but they do not die like this" he said.

Aproko doctor speaks on Nanya's death

He explained that the singer reportedly visited two hospitals after the bite, but both allegedly lacked antivenom. He described this as unacceptable in a country where snake bites are common.

Aproko doctor shares the detailed reason for singer Nanya's snakebite death. Photo credit: Aproko doctor, Ifunanya Nwangene

Source: Instagram

In his words:

"It is unacceptable for hospitals to tell patients they cannot be saved because basic medicines are unavailable, and this is not the 1980s.”

Aproko Doctor noted that Nigeria even has a locally developed antivenom, Echitab, specifically designed for Nigerian snakes, and questioned why it was unavailable in the hospitals Nanya visited.

The celebrity doctor also criticised the government's focus on large infrastructure projects while neglecting basic healthcare needs.

“We have completely forgotten the basics of healthcare, and it is costing young lives like Nanyah every single day,” he added.

He condemned some rumours that the fast-rising singer was attacked by spiritual snakes.

He said:

"I see that some people have already turned the conversation into, 'Oh, it was a spiritual snake, it was this and that.' That's why our politicians are locking people."

With that, he urged Nigerians to ask the right questions about why hospitals lack antivenom, why ambulances are scarce, and why primary healthcare centres continue to be neglected.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to doctor's comment on Nanya's death

Some of the comments are below.

Jane_the_doctor said:

"I work in a primary health care center. It’s bad guys… it’s very bad. However bad you think it is, multiply it by 10."

Dripplescakes wrote:

"This is so disheartening, ohhh."

Source: Legit.ng