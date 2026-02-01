FMC Abuja denies claims of anti-venom shortage in the treatment of Ms. Ifunanya Lucy Nwangene

The hospital management confirms immediate care and rapid response upon Nwangene's admission following a snake bite

Tragic deterioration led to unsuccessful resuscitation efforts despite advanced medical interventions

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Abuja, said claims of unavailability of anti-venom during the treatment of late Ms. Ifunanya Lucy Nwangene are not true.

Nwangene, a fast-rising musician, died following a snake bite on Saturday, January 31, 2026.

The FMC Abuja said Nwagene passed away from severe neurotoxic complications arising from the snake bite.

“FMC Abuja firmly rejected allegations of negligence, inadequate response, or non-availability of anti-venom, describing such claims as unfounded and misleading.”

As reported by Vanguard, the hospital made this known in a statement issued on Sunday, February 1, 2026.

The Head of Clinical Services, Dr. Bioku Muftau, said every necessary medical step was taken immediately upon Nwagene’s arrival at the hospital.

Muftau explained that the hospital’s medical team administered emergency care, including resuscitation, intravenous fluids, intranasal oxygen, and polyvalent snake anti-venom.

“Our medical staff provided immediate and appropriate treatment upon her arrival. Anti-snake venom was administered, and all standard emergency protocols were followed.”

The FMC management disclosed that it became evident, after rapid clinical assessment, that the musician had already developed severe neurotoxic effects from the snake bite.

“Plans were made to transfer her to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for advanced care, but her condition reportedly deteriorated suddenly moments before the transfer.

“Despite intensive resuscitation efforts, including cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), the medical team was unable to revive her.”

Snake bite: Singer's brother recounts her final moments

Recall that Kingsley Nwangene shared an emotional account of how his sister, singer Nanyah, passed away after she was bitten by a snake at her Abuja home.

According to him, the first hospital lacked anti-venom, while doctors at the second facility placed her on a drip as her condition worsened despite her arriving conscious.

After her death, Kingsley rejected claims that she came late or could not speak properly, accusing the system of failing her at a critical moment.

Snake bite: Neighbour shares observation about singer

Legit.ng also reported that a neighbour shared what she noticed about late Nanyah’s residence after she reportedly died from a snake bite.

The woman, who lived in the same neighbourhood as Nanyah, also shared details about the late singer’s family.

What she said got people talking, as they took to the comments to mourn the young singer whose life was tragically cut short.

Source: Legit.ng