An old video of the late gospel singer Toun Soetan has resurfaced online following her unfortunate demise

The singer passed away on Friday, with her family sharing the sad news with music lovers online

When fans saw her age in the clip, they marveled at how young she looked in 2025 and prayed for the repose of her soul

Late Nigerian gospel singer Toun Soetan has continued to trend following her unfortunate demise, as an old video of her life resurfaced online.

The singer passed away on Friday, with her family sharing the sad news publicly.

Fans share taka as old video of gospel singer Toun Soetan speaking about her age trends. Photo credit@tounsoetan

Source: Instagram

In a video circulating online, the late singer was seen with her senior colleague, Mama Fasoyin, in 2025 during an event where Yinka Alaseyori celebrated gospel singers in the industry aged above 60.

In the recording, Soetan entered Mama Fasoyin’s hotel room and found her eating amala. They exchanged pleasantries and light banter, with Soetan calling her a “sweet girl.”

Toun Soetan shares age with Mama Fasoyin

Soetan asked Mama Fasoyin why she was not using the air conditioner, to which the elder woman replied that she didn’t need it.

Gospel singer Toun Soetan continues trending after demise. Photo credit@tounsoetan

Source: Instagram

Reacting playfully, Soetan danced and told her senior colleague to behave like a young person, full of energy.

She also encouraged Mama Fasoyin to finish her food, but the elder said she had had enough. She explained that, as she aged, she needed to reduce her portions.

Soetan then reassured her that she shouldn’t fret over her age, revealing that Fasoyin is 72, a fact that surprised everyone in the room.

Yinka Alaseyori reacts to Toun Soetan’s revelation

Alaseyori was equally amazed that Toun Soetan was 72, commenting on how young she looked as Soetan sit in the hotel room.

Fans of the late singer also reacted to her age, praising how youthful she appeared. One fan noted that Soetan was her mother’s classmate in school and prayed for the repose of her soul.

Here is the Instagram video below:

What fans said about Toun Soetan's video

Reactions have trailed the video of the music star and her colleague. Here are comments below:

@c_oluwafunminiayo wrote:

"Ahh!!! She lived well."

@tee_temitope commented:

"I remember back in the day we used to attend her concerts in Gbaremu Eleye Road in Ibadan."

@abimbolatwins stated:

"Omase ooo.She went to same secondary school as my mum."

@iameyinjueledumare_ wrote:

"She’s dam beautiful at 72. May GOD rest her soul well."

@ayaba_fatoye shared:

"72! She looked good. May her soul rest in peace."

@molajaygarriijebuempire shared:

"Haaaa, I was even thinking it's the old woman ooo Jesu."

Photographer shares Omije Ojumi's promise to him

Legit.ng earlier reported that a photographer, Iroayo, who worked with late singer Bunmi Akinnaanu during her 45th birthday, penned an emotional tribute to her.

Iroayo took some lovely shots of the singer at her birthday and made a video which he shared in his tribute to her. He recalled a promise Omije Ojumi made to him that year after she was impressed with his work.

Source: Legit.ng